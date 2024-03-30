Next Article

Gahlot was part of the Group of Ministers which approved the new excise policy

Another Delhi minister summoned by ED in Liquor Policy Case

By Chanshimla Varah 11:02 am Mar 30, 202411:02 am

What's the story The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned Delhi minister Kailash Gehlot for questioning in an alleged money laundering case linked to the Delhi liquor policy. Gahlot was part of the Group of Ministers (GoM), which approved the scrapped excise policy in 2021. His summons came only days after Aam Aadmi Party (ED) chief Arvind Kejriwal was arrested by the investigative agency in the same case.

Questioning

Gahlot asked to appear for questioning on Saturday

According to reports, Gahlot was asked to appear for questioning in the case on Saturday and have his statement recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The agency claimed that Gahlot allowed then-AAP communication in-charge Vijay Nair to use his official residence when the liquor policy was being drafted. It had also alleged that he repeatedly changed phone numbers to destroy evidence.

Kavitha

Just recently, BRS leader K Kavitha was arrested

Kailash and Rajkumar Anand took over departments that were allocated to Deputy CM Manish Sisodia and Minister Satyendar Jain in 2023 after they were arrested. Just recently, Bharat Rashtra Samithi leader K Kavitha was arrested and sent to jail till April 9 in the same case. Per ED, Kavitha was part of the "South Group," to which the AAP leaked the draft excise policy.

South Group

Kavitha paid kickbacks of Rs. 100 crore to AAP: ED

The agency claimed that she paid kickbacks of Rs. 100 crore to Kejriwal's AAP in return for favors, including a big share of liquor licenses in Delhi, under the now-scrapped excise policy. The so-called "South Group" was made up of Kavitha, Sarath Reddy (promoter of Aurobindo Group), Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy (YSRCP MP, Ongole), his son Raghav Magunta, and others, the ED alleged.

Election

Kejriwal accused of being a 'key conspirator' in the case

The Rs. 100 crore kickback was allegedly received by Nair on behalf of the AAP leaders from the "South Group." These funds, the ED claimed, were used for the assembly elections in Goa, and that considerable sums of money were given to AAP candidates in cash. Kejriwal has been accused of being a "key conspirator" in the case.