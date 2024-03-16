Next Article

The ED also alleged that Kavitha destroyed evidence in the case

BRS leader Kavitha sent to ED custody till March 23

Mar 16, 2024

What's the story Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader K Kavitha has been placed in Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody until March 23 in connection with the Delhi liquor policy case. The special judge for ED cases, MK Nagpal, approved the order on ED's request for Kavitha's remand. Although the agency requested 10-day custody, the judge granted custody only until March 23.

Context

Why does this story matter?

The ED claimed that Kavitha was linked to a "South Group" or cartel that was trying to play a larger role under the now-scrapped Delhi Excise Policy. It alleged that one of the accused, Vijay Nair, received kickbacks of nearly Rs. 100 crore on behalf of Aam Aadmi Party leaders from the "South Group." The group allegedly comprises Kavitha, Sarath Reddy (promoter of Aurobindo Pharma), Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy (YSR Congress MP from Andhra Pradesh), his son Raghav Magunta, and others.

Details

Kavitha claims arrest 'illegal'

Kavitha, while appearing in court, declared her arrest "illegal" and pledged to challenge it in court. Her lawyer, Vikram Chaudhari, also argued that her arrest was "illegal." Earlier, BRS leaders and members staged protests throughout Telangana, accusing the ruling government of misusing central agencies. Demonstrators waved black flags, wore black cloth around their necks, and marched while chanting slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

What Next?

ED accuses Kavitha of destroying evidence

The counsel for ED, on the contrary, argued that there is enough evidence against Kavitha. The ED also alleged that Kavitha destroyed evidence in the case. The agency stated, "We have summoned several witnesses to confront K Kavitha with." The 46-year-old leader, daughter of former Telangana CM Chandrasekhar Rao, was arrested in Hyderabad on Friday in a money laundering case connected to alleged irregularities in the Delhi excise policy 2021-22. She was transported to Delhi late at night.