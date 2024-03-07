Next Article

Calcutta High Court Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay joined BJP on Thursday

Ex-Calcutta HC judge Abhijit Gangopadhyay joins BJP

By Riya Baibhawi 05:21 pm Mar 07, 202405:21 pm

What's the story Former ﻿Calcutta High Court Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay—who confirmed his resignation on Tuesday—has officially joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Kolkata. He was welcomed into the party by BJP state chief Sukanta Majumdar and other prominent leaders on Thursday. Gangopadhyay's inclusion into the saffron party is seen as a significant development in Bengal politics, particularly when the BJP is aiming to secure all 42 Lok Sabha seats in the state this year.

Context

Why does this story matter?

Gangopadhyay has been a staunch critic of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) government. Soon after his resignation, he speculated the TMC would not last until the 2026 assembly polls. Notably, he lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying that he was a "hardworking man." Meanwhile, rumors have suggested that he might contest the 2024 general election from Bengal's Tamluk constituency, which has been a TMC bastion since 2009.

BJP's objective

BJP's objective to remove corrupt Bengal government: Gangopadhyay

Meanwhile, soon after joining the BJP, Gangopadhyay said, "Our prime objective is to remove a corrupt government from Bengal and ensure that the foundation for its ouster is made in this Lok Sabha polls." He expressed concern over Bengal's alleged decline and stressed the need for the BJP to come to power in the state. The former judge also shared his enthusiasm for working with leaders like PM Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

BJP reaction

BJP leaders welcome Gangopadhyay's induction

Welcoming Gangopadhyay into the party, BJP Balurghat MP Majumdar described it as a "historic moment in Bengal politics." Leader of the Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari commended Gangopadhyay for his unwavering commitment to fighting for people's rights, particularly for young people and job seekers. Adhikari—who himself switched from the TMC to BJP in 2020—said Gangopadhyay's presence in Bengal's politics was much needed. "With him...we feel that the real parivartan (change) will come in Bengal," he added.

Twitter Post

Visuals: Gangopadhay joins BJP in Kolkata

TV interview

Gangopadhyay triggered controversy with TV interview

In April 2023, Justice Gangopadhay triggered a controversy after he gave an interview to a TV channel. The then judge was hearing a case related to the "school jobs for cash scam." In the interview, he spoke on the alleged role of TMC General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee in the matter, Bar & Bench reported. The Supreme Court, while taking strong objection, had said that "sitting judges had no business giving interviews to TV channels."