CM Sukhu said he will not accept the resignation of state minister Vikramaditya Singh

Himachal crisis: CM Sukhu refuses to accept Vikramaditya Singh's resignation

By Tanya Shrivastava 06:13 pm Feb 28, 202406:13 pm

What's the story Amid the current political turmoil in Himachal Pradesh, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said that he will not accept the resignation of state minister Vikramaditya Singh. Sukhu referred to Singh as his younger brother and promised to address all his concerns. The CM accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of plotting to overthrow the government and claimed to have neutralized the threat posed by dissenting MLAs. Sukhu also clarified that he has neither resigned nor been asked to do so.

Context

Why does this story matter?

On Tuesday, six Congress MLAs cross-voted during the Rajya Sabha election, securing victory for the BJP candidate. The following day, Singh resigned from Sukhu's cabinet, citing the government's neglect of party MLAs and disrespect toward his late father, Congress stalwart Virbhadra Singh. BJP MLAs were rumored to seek a confidence vote against Sukhu's government in the assembly. Separately, the assembly session began with chaos as 15 BJP MLAs were suspended for allegedly disrupting proceedings and forcibly removed from the House.

Statement

Congress observers sent to Shimla; party ready for 'difficult decisions'

The Congress has dispatched DK Shivakumar, Bhupesh Baghel, and Bhupinder Hooda as observers to Shimla to interact with all party MLAs and submit a report to president Mallikarjun Kharge. Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh said that the party will not hesitate to make "tough decisions" if necessary, as the institution is above individuals. Meanwhile, a hearing is in progress to disqualify the six MLAs who cross-voted, resulting in Abhishek Manu Singhvi's defeat in the Rajya Sabha election.

Vadra attacks BJP

'If party with 25 MLAs...': Vadra hits out BJP

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra hit out at the BJP over allegations that the party is working to overthrow the Congress government in Himachal Pradesh. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Vadra questioned how the BJP with just 25 MLAs is challenging the majority party that has 43 MLAs. "Himachal Pradesh used this right and formed the Congress government... But BJP wants to crush this right of the people by misusing money power, power of agencies," Vadra said.

Twitter Post

Read Vadra's full post here

BJP's response

Thakur seeks Sukhu's resignation

Earlier in the day, the BJP's Jairam Thakur—who has been leading his party's charge since the Rajya Sabha poll reversal—demanded Sukhu resign "if he has even a little bit of morality left." The Congress "does not have a majority," he said. Thakur also claimed "there can be many others," after saying that nine non-BJP MLAs "are with us."