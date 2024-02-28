Next Article

Minister Vikramaditya Singh resigned from the Himachal Pradesh Cabinet on Wednesday

Himachal crisis deepens: Minister Vikramaditya Singh resigns from cabinet

Feb 28, 2024

What's the story Minister Vikramaditya Singh resigned from the Himachal Pradesh Cabinet on Wednesday. This comes amid reports that the Bharatiya Janata Party-led opposition will seek a test of strength for Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu's government in the assembly. On Tuesday, the BJP candidate won the sole Rajya Sabha seat in the state where the Congress holds a majority due to cross-voting by Congress MLAs.

Context

Why does this story matter?

Singh's resignation comes a day after the Congress's loss in the Rajya Sabha polls. In Himachal Pradesh, the BJP had forced a contest for the state's single seat by nominating Harsh Mahajan to go up against Congress's Abhishek Manu Singhvi. With the Congress in majority, the election was largely viewed as a matter of prestige for CM Sukhu.

Statement

MLAs overlooked, says Singh

Singh hit out at Sukhu's government, accusing the CM of overlooking MLAs and disrespecting his father—Congress stalwart, the late Virbhadra Singh. "I have never said anything about...the government, but it is my responsibility to say it...today," he said. "MLAs were overlooked and attempts were made to stifle their voices—this is a result of that," he added.

Faction war

Rift between Sukhu, Pratibha Singh's camps out in open

Talking about his father, Singh said, "The government failed to find...a small piece of land...to install the statue of a person (Virbhadra Singh) who was CM... six times...because of whom this government was formed." The recent development has brought the rift between factions loyal to CM Sukhu and state unit chief Pratibha Singh (Singh's mother) out in the open.

Himachal Pradesh crisis

'Chain of events in Himachal, matter of concern'

"The chain of events that took place in the last 2-3 days is a matter of concern in a democracy...in Himachal Pradesh... But such chain of events (cross-voting) occurring after that is a matter of concern," he added. The Congress has 40 MLAs while the BJP has 25 in the 68-member state assembly. The remaining three seats are held by independents.

Future course of action

Call to be taken by high command, says Singh

"I have spoken with the high command, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra... about what all has happened... The call has to be taken by the high command," he said. "I am resigning as a minister... I will have video consultations with my people and then decide about the future course of action." There are rumors that the leader may join the BJP within 24 hours.