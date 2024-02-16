Congress spokesperson Ajay Maken has described the move as a blow to the democratic process

Congress claims bank accounts frozen ahead of poll dates announcement

By Tanya Shrivastava 11:23 am Feb 16, 202411:23 am

What's the story The Congress on Friday said that the party's bank accounts, including those of the Youth Congress, have been frozen by the Income Tax department. This comes weeks ahead of the announcement of the dates for the 2024 general elections. Congress spokesperson Ajay Maken has described the move as a "blow to the democratic process."

Next Article

Statement

Principal opposite party subjugated: Maken

In his statement, Maken said, "Democracy doesn't exist; this is like a one-rule party...the principal opposition party has been subjugated. We seek justice from the judiciary, media, and the people." According to NDTV, the freeze results from a tax demand of Rs. 210 crore raised by the I-T department. The Congress claims it is "politically motivated" and timed to disrupt the party's election preparations.

4 accounts affected

Congress has initiated legal action

Congress's lawyer Vivek Tankha said that four accounts have been affected by the move. According to Maken, the party learned about the freezing of its accounts on Thursday. He said that in response to the freeze, the party has taken a legal action. The matter is currently pending before the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal, he added.

Congress hits back

Timing of freeze raises suspicions: Congress leader

Maken said that although the party submitted its accounts 45 days late in the 2018-19 election year, freezing the accounts is an extreme measure. He highlighted that there are cases and precedents where such actions were not taken. The Congress leader reiterated that the timing of the freeze raises suspicions about the motives behind the actions of the I-T department.

Congress activities affected

Banks instructed not to accept or honor Congress's cheques

According to reports, banks have been instructed not to accept or honor Congress's cheques, with the frozen funds to be submitted to the I-T department. "Right now, we have no money to spend. Electricity bills, staff salaries, our Nyay yatra, everything is impacted," he said. "We have only one PAN, and the four accounts are all linked," he added.