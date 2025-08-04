Hrithik gets candid about rejecting 'Dil Chahta Hai,' '3 Idiots'

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan recently revealed that he turned down two iconic films, Dil Chahta Hai and 3 Idiots. Speaking at an event in Colombo, Sri Lanka, he said, "I said no to Dil Chahta Hai and I said no to 3 Idiots." "But I think Aamir [Khan] was the right choice for both those films. It had a destiny."

Self-reflection Roshan reveals he often forgets his dialogues, dance steps During the event, Roshan also opened up about his personal struggles. He confessed that he often forgets his dialogues and dance steps once he's off-camera. "If I'm not in front of the camera in my real life, my dialogues I will never remember." "And the second one is, unfortunately, my dance steps. I can never remember both once I step away from the cameras."

Digital break Roshan also spoke about his social media break Roshan also revealed that he took a break from social media for a week, which led to many realizations. "Try a detox from social media for a week. I tried it. And trust me, there were so many realizations," he said. "I got more aware of how much time is available to me. My brain literally healed in that one week."

Travel habits On being a planner, but also spontaneous Despite being a strict planner, Roshan confessed that he becomes spontaneous once he reaches his holiday destination. "I plan everything out - reservations, schedules, I know what I'm doing on which day. But as soon as I land at my holiday spot, I become completely the opposite," he said. "I become spontaneous... but I'm also just left to my instincts and I do whatever the hell I feel like doing."

Dance challenges When Roshan looked himself up on Google Roshan also spoke about his struggles with dance rehearsals for the song Aavan Jaavan from War 2. He revealed that he and co-star Kiara Advani had difficulty matching their moves. "It was a really easy step. But...when Kiara and I were rehearsing, we were struggling to match our hands and our legs," he said. He also admitted to Googling himself out of curiosity. "I can't even begin to say what I found...but I was surprised," he said.