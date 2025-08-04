India seal dramatic win over England at The Oval: Takeaways

India beat England in the 5th and final Test at The Oval on August 3. The visitors successfully defended 373, bowling England out for 367 on Day 5. A narrow 6-run win helped India draw the five-match series 2-2. India's thrilling win, their third at The Oval, was marked by several standout performances. It served an even contest between bat and ball.

Pitch Green top at The Oval Unlike the previous matches, the pitch at The Oval was a green top. Therefore, England refrained from keeping a specialist spinner in their XI. And India were forced to go in without Kuldeep Yadav. Notably, the seamers of both sides were aided by the pitch in the first innings. Gus Atkinson took a fifer, while Prasidh Krishna and Mohammed Siraj scalped four wickets each.

Comeback Successful comeback for Karun Nair Karun Nair, who was dropped for the 4th Test in Manchester, made a successful comeback at The Oval. He scored a pivotal 57 (109) after India were down to 83/3 in the first innings. Batting at No. 5 this time, Nair showed his immaculate drives even though the English seamers consistently hit the right lengths. He was India's top scorer, as they compiled 224.

Atkinson Gus Atkinson shines in first innings Atkinson replaced Jofra Archer as England's strike bowler for the Oval Test. The right-arm seamer straightaway struck in the match's opening minutes, dismissing Yashasvi Jaiswal. Atkinson, who later took a fifer, kept the Indian batters at bay. He conceded just just 33 runs in 21.4 overs (8 maidens). The English pacer was duly supported by Josh Tongue (3/57).

Prasidh Prasidh bounces back! If Atkinson made his presence felt, his counterpart Prasidh duly bounced back. The latter was once again entrusted with the task after he was expensive at Headingley and Edgbaston. Prasidh gave India a crucial breakthrough after England were cruising on 129/1. He dismissed Zak Crawley and never looked back. Notably, Prasidh took four wickets each in the two innings.

Information England miss Chris Woakes Despite reducing India to 70/2, England bowlers struggled in the second innings. They were without the services of Chris Woakes, who suffered a suspected dislocated shoulder while fielding on Day 1. Woakes didn't take the field thereafter.

Akash Deep Stunning hand from Akash Deep Although Jaiswal slammed a pivotal second-innings ton, the biggest highlight for India was Akash Deep's counter-attacking knock. Akash was sent in as a nightwatchman after India lost KL Rahul and Sai Sudharsan. He returned unbeaten on Day 2 and started the following morning with a bang. His 94-ball 66 had its fair share of luck, but it was a valiant effort nonetheless.

Information England miss Ben Stokes While India missed the injured Rishabh Pant, England were without regular skipper Ben Stokes's arduous spells. Without both Woakes and Stokes, England conceded 396 in the second innings. However, Josh Tongue stood out with a fifer.

Sundar Sundar's counter-attacking half-century India's lower order was on fire in the second innings. Both Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar scored half-centuries. However, the latter launched a fierce counter-attack late in the innings. With just one wicket in hand, Sundar slogged his way to a 39-ball half-century. Sundar, who fell in the next over, slammed 53 off 46 balls (4s-4 and 6s-4).