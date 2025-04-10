IPL 2025, GT vs RR: Presenting Player of the Day
What's the story
Gujarat Titans rode on Sai Sudharsan's 82 and Prasidh Krishna's 3/24 to beat Rajasthan Royals in Match 23 of the IPL 2025 season on Wednesday in Ahmedabad.
GT posted a score of 217/6 in 20 overs. Sudharsan scored 82 from 53 balls and was adjudged the MoM award.
However, Krishna gets our vote as Player of the Day for his excellent spell.
Bowling
A brilliant spell on offer
Prasidh started on an expensive note, conceding 12 runs off his 1st over.
Thereafter, the pacer made a strong comeback. He bowled the 13th over and picked Sanju Samson's scalp, ending a 48-run stand for the 5th wicket. He conceded 4 runs in that over.
In his 3rd over, he conceded six runs and got two wickets. He gave away 2 runs (4th over).
Information
12 dot balls bowled by Prasidh versus RR
Prasidh dismissed Samson, Jofra Archer and Shimron Hetmyer in his 4 over spell. He bowled 12 dot balls and was hit for two fours and a six. This was another top show from Prasidh, whose wickets of Samson and Hetmyer turned out to be important.
Wickets
Prasidh averages 16.75 this season
Prasidh has raced to 8 scalps at 16.75 this season from 5 matches. His economy rate is an impressive 7.05.
Overall, he now owns 89 scalps from 87 T20 matches at 30.55, as per ESPNcricinfo.
Notably, 57 of his T20 scalps have come in the IPL from 56 matches at 32.22. His ER reads 8.75.