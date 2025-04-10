What's the story

Gujarat Titans rode on Sai Sudharsan's 82 and Prasidh Krishna's 3/24 to beat Rajasthan Royals in Match 23 of the IPL 2025 season on Wednesday in Ahmedabad.

GT posted a score of 217/6 in 20 overs. Sudharsan scored 82 from 53 balls and was adjudged the MoM award.

However, Krishna gets our vote as Player of the Day for his excellent spell.