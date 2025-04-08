What's the story

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) skipper Rajat Patidar has been fined ₹12 lakh for his team's slow over-rate in their latest match against Mumbai Indians (MI).

The fine was imposed after RCB's first slow-over-rate offense in IPL 2025.

However, Patidar continues to be a key player for RCB with 161 runs from four innings this season, just behind Virat Kohli's tally of 164 runs from as many innings.

Notably, RCB beat MI by 12 runs at the Wankhede Stadium.