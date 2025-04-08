IPL 2025: Rajat Patidar penalized for slow over-rate against MI
What's the story
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) skipper Rajat Patidar has been fined ₹12 lakh for his team's slow over-rate in their latest match against Mumbai Indians (MI).
The fine was imposed after RCB's first slow-over-rate offense in IPL 2025.
However, Patidar continues to be a key player for RCB with 161 runs from four innings this season, just behind Virat Kohli's tally of 164 runs from as many innings.
Notably, RCB beat MI by 12 runs at the Wankhede Stadium.
Fine
Article 2.2 of the IPL Code of Conduct
As mentioned, it was RCB's first offense of IPL 2024.
Patidar was fined under Article 2.2 of the IPL Code of Conduct, which deals with minimum over-rate violations. He has been docked ₹12 lakh.
This fine for Patidar comes after other captains such as MI's Hardik Pandya, Rajasthan Royals's Riyan Parag, and Lucknow Super Giants's Rishabh Pant were also penalized for over-rate offenses earlier in IPL 2025.
Praise amid penalty
Patidar's captaincy praised despite fine
That apart, Patidar's leadership has been credited for adding aggression to RCB's batting order in IPL 2025.
His tactical moves during matches have also been appreciated.
After RCB's win against MI, former batter Ambati Rayudu praised Patidar for bringing back experienced bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar at a crucial juncture in MI's chase, terming it "a brilliant move" on ESPNcricinfo's TimeOut show.
Tactical acclaim
Sanjay Bangar, Ambati Rayudu praise Patidar's strategy
Sanjay Bangar also lauded Patidar's strategy, especially his decision to hold Krunal Pandya back for the last over.
He said, "He was pretty smart with that. To hold back Krunal for the 20th over made absolute sense because you don't want him to be bowling the 19th over with Josh Hazlewood only having 10 or 12 to defend."
Rayudu further emphasized Patidar's calmness under pressure and added Kohli didn't often come to him for suggestions as he has done before.
RCB
RCB soar in IPL 2025
RCB beat MI by 12 runs at the Wankhede Stadium to record their third win of IPL 2025.
Half-centuries from Kohli and Patidar as well as a blistering finish from Jitesh Sharma helped RCB finish at 221/5.
Though MI put up a valiant fight and took the game to the end, they eventually fell short (209/9).
RCB are now third in the points table as they have conquered each of their three away games (NRR: +1.015).