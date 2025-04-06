Nehal Wadhera registers his 3rd half-century in IPL: Key stats
What's the story
Nehal Wadhera fought valiantly with a knock of 62 runs for Punjab Kings against Rajasthan Royals in Match 18 of the IPL 2025 season on Sunday.
Coming to bat at 26/3, Wadhera saw his side get reduced to 46/4.
Thereafter, Wadhera and Glenn Maxwell added quality runs. However, it wasn't enough as PBKS (155/9) lost the match by 50 runs after RR posted 205/4.
Knock
Wadhera and Maxwell share 88-run stand
PBKS were off to a poor start as Jofra Archer picked two wickets in the 1st over, dismissing Priyansh Arya and Shreyas Iyer.
In the 4th over, Stoinis fell to Sandeep Sharma before Prabhsimran Singh departed (17).
Thereafter, PBKS saw Wadhera and Maxwell share an 88-run stand. The two picked momentum from the 9th over onward.
However, both batters fell in quick succession.
Stats
5th T20 fifty from Wadhera's blade
Wadhera hit 4 fours and 3 sixes in his 41-ball 62 for Punjab. He struck at 151.22.
In 22 IPL matches (18 innings), Wadhera has raced to 455 runs at 28.43. This was his 3rd IPL fifty. His strike rate is 143.98.
Overall in T20s, he owns 779 runs from 39 matches at 27.82, as per ESPNcricinfo.
He slammed his 5th T20 fifty.
Information
Hasaranga ends Wadhera's stay
A fuller ball outside off by spinner Wanindu Hasaranga, saw Wadhera opt for a flat slogsweep and Dhruv Jurel at deep mid-wicket came forward and to complete the catch. RR turned the game around as in the previous ball, Maxwell departed off Maheesh Theekshana's bowling.