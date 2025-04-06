What's the story

Nehal Wadhera fought valiantly with a knock of 62 runs for Punjab Kings against Rajasthan Royals in Match 18 of the IPL 2025 season on Sunday.

Coming to bat at 26/3, Wadhera saw his side get reduced to 46/4.

Thereafter, Wadhera and Glenn Maxwell added quality runs. However, it wasn't enough as PBKS (155/9) lost the match by 50 runs after RR posted 205/4.