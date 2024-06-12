Next Article

SL are yet to register a win in the tournament (Source: X/@OfficialSLC)

T20 WC: Sri Lanka staring at exit following Nepal washout

By Gaurav Tripathi 01:40 pm Jun 12, 202401:40 pm

What's the story Sri Lanka continue to reel at the bottom of the Group D points table as their clash against Nepal in the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup got washed out without a bowl being bowled. As the Lankans lost their first two fixtures, they are technically out of the Super 8 race. Notably, only two teams from each group can go through. Here's more.

Result

Wash out

The SL-Nepal game was always under the threat of being washed out Florida has been witnessing rain and thunderstorms for the past few days. Meanwhile, the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground in Lauderhill was to host this contest on June 12. Though the rain stopped for a while, it wasn't enough for even the toss to take place.

Campaign

Poor campaign for Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka lost to South Africa by six wickets in their opening fixture. It was a forgettable day for SL. They were folded for just 77 while batting first. The Wanindu Hasaranga-led team then lost to Bangladesh. It was another low-scoring affair as the Lankans failed to defend 124. While the Nepal clash got abandoned, SL's only remaining game is against Netherlands.

Points table

Decoding Group D points table

With three wins from as many games, SA are through to the Super 8 stage. Bangladesh and Netherlands, who own one win and a defeat apiece, will meet on June 13. The winner of this clash will reach four points. SL can at maximum accumulate three from here on as they earned a solitary point following the washout. Hence, they are all but eliminated.