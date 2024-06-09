Next Article

2024 T20 World Cup: Pakistan elect to bowl against India

By Parth Dhall Edited by Rajdeep Saha 08:18 pm Jun 09, 202408:18 pm

What's the story India and Pakistan are set to clash in a much-awaited Group A clash in Match 19 of the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York. While India defeated Ireland in their opener, Pakistan shockingly lost their first match in the Super Over against USA. Pakistan captain Babar Azam has won the toss and elected to field first.

Have a look at Playing XIs

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma (captain), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, and Arshdeep Singh. Pakistan (Playing XI): Mohammad Rizwan (wicket-keeper), Babar Azam (captain), Usman Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Shadab Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, and Mohammad Amir.

Toss got delayed due to rain

The toss got delayed by half an hour due to rain. The players of both teams were seen warming up. The match was then scheduled to start at 8:30pm IST and 11am local time. It was confirmed that no overs would be lost.

A look at head-to-head record

India and Pakistan have clashed in seven T20 World Cup games. They have won five matches to Pakistan's one. The two sides played out a tie in the inaugural edition in 2007. India were later declared winners following a historic bowl-out. Overall, the two teams have faced each other in 12 T20Is. India have claimed eight wins (Losses: 3 Tied: 1).

Pitch report and other details

Batters are expected to have a hard time as teams batting first were bundled out inside 100 in two of the three matches here in the ongoing tournament. While pacers got assistance with the new ball, the dry surface helped spinners in the middle overs. One can watch the match live on the Star Sports Network and stream it on Disney+Hotstar (8:30pm IST).

Here are the performers

﻿Virat Kohli has tallied 488 T20I runs against Pakistan at an astonishing average of 81.33. With 582 runs at 38.80, Babar Azam is the leading run-getter in T20Is this year. Shaheen Afridi leads the T20I bowling charts in 2024 with 27 wickets at 15.96. Jasprit Bumrah was named the Player of the Match for claiming 2/6 (3 overs) in the Ireland clash.

Big moment for Rizwan

Mohammad Rizwan has become the fifth Pakistani player to feature in 100 T20I matches. He has joined Babar Azam (121), Shoaib Malik (124), Mohammad Hafeez (119), and Shadab Khan (102). The wicketkeeper-batter enters his milestone game as the sixth-highest run-getter in T20Is. He enters his 100th T20I with 3,212 runs at a strike rate of 128.12.