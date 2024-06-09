Next Article

Rizwan is the sixth-highest run-getter in T20Is (Source: X/@ICC)

Mohammad Rizwan features in his 100th T20I: Key stats

By Gaurav Tripathi 08:08 pm Jun 09, 2024

What's the story Mohammad Rizwan has become the fifth Pakistani player to feature in 100 T20I matches. The high-voltage India vs Pakistan clash in the ongoing 2024 ICC T20 World Cup in New York marked his milestone. Rizwan has been stellar in the format as his sensational record states the same. He has fared well in T20 WCs as well. Here we decode his stats.

Elite club

Rizwan joins these names

As mentioned, Rizwan has become the fifth Pakistani player to complete a century of T20I matches. He has joined Babar Azam (121), Shoaib Malik (124), Mohammad Hafeez (119), and Shadab Khan (102). The wicketkeeper-batter enters his milestone game as the sixth-highest run-getter in T20Is. Only Babar (4,067) has accumulated more T20I runs for Pakistan than Rizwan.

Stats

Here are his T20I numbers

Rizwan made his T20I debut in April 2015. He enters his 100th T20I with 3,212 runs at a strike rate of 128.12. He owns one ton and 28 fifties. His T20I average of 48.66 is only second to India's Virat Kohli (51.11) among batters with at least 1,000 runs. Over 2,800 of his runs have come as a designated keeper-batter.

Feats

Fastest to 3,000 T20I runs, second-most runs for wicket-keeper

Last month, Rizwan became the fastest batter to complete 3,000 T20I runs. He achieved the mark in 79 innings, breaking the records of Kohli and Babar (81 innings each). Earlier this year, Rizwan became the second wicket-keeper after Jos Buttler (2,918) to complete 2,600 T20I runs as a designated keeper. The former currently owns 2,851 runs in this regard at 51.83.

Records

Most T20I runs in a calendar year

Rizwan holds the record for scoring the most T20I runs in a calendar year (1,326 in 2021). He averaged 73.66 that year. India's Suryakumar Yadav (1,164 runs in 2022) is the only other batter to hammer over 1,000 T20I runs in a calendar year. Rizwan narrowly missed out on the 1,000-run mark in 2022. He compiled 996 runs in 25 games at 45.27.

Records

Most PoTM awards for Pakistan

Last month, Rizwan collected his 12th Player-of-the-Match (PoTM) award for Pakistan in T20Is. No other Pakistan player has received the honor as many or more times. Meanwhile, 465 of Rizwan's runs have come across 14 T20 WC innings at 38.75. The tally includes four half-centuries. His highest score in the competition came against India in 2021 (79*).