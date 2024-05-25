Next Article

Fakhar Zaman was Pakistan's top scorer (Photo credit: X/@TheRealPCB)

England beat Pakistan in 2nd T20I, take 1-0 lead: Stats

By Rajdeep Saha 10:55 pm May 25, 202410:55 pm

What's the story The England cricket team beat Pakistan in the second T20I of the four-match series at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Saturday. The first T20I was washed out and with two more games to go, another victory will help England pocket the series. Riding on Jos Buttler's 84, England managed 183/7 in 20 overs. Shaheen Afridi claimed three scalps. In response, Pakistan failed to claim victory.

Buttler

3,000 T20I runs for Buttler

Buttler scored 84 from 51 balls. He smashed eight fours and three sixes. Playing his 115th T20I, Buttler became the first Englishman to complete 3,000 runs (3,011) from 106 innings. His average reads 35.42 (SR: 145.10). Buttler has smoked 271 fours and 126 sixes. He hit his 23rd fifty (100s: 1). Versus Pakistan, Buttler owns 258 runs at 25.80 (50s: 2).

Information

1,000 T20I runs as captain

Buttler went past 1,000 T20I runs as England captain. Playing his 32nd match as skipper, he owns 1,042 runs at 37.21. This was his ninth fifty as captain of the England cricket team. He owns 99 fours and 43 sixes.

Rauf

Haris Rauf completes 250 wickets in T20 cricket

Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf completed 250 wickets in T20 cricket. The speed merchant accomplished the milestone with his first wicket by dismissing Will Jacks. He also took Buttler's wicket in the 18th over. Rauf took 189 games to accomplish 250 scalps (251). As per ESPNcricinfo, Rauf averages 22.57 and his economy rate is 8.26. He became the 10th Pakistan player with 250-plus T20 scalps.

Afridi

Shaheen becomes fourth Pakistan bowler with 90-plus T20I scalps

Shaheen claimed 3/36 from his four overs. Playing his 65th T20I, Shaheen has raced to 91 wickets at an average of 20.14. He is now the fourth Pakistan bowler to claim 90-plus scalps in T20Is after Shadab Khan (107), Shahid Afridi (97) and Rauf (92). Shaheen owns 11 scalps from nine matches against England at 21.81. In 28 away matches, he has 38 scalps.

Duo

Babar becomes second-highest scorer in T20Is

Babar Azam scored 32 from 26 balls (SR: 123.08). He is now the second-highest scorer in T20Is. Babar has 3,987 runs at 41.10. The star player surpassed Rohit Sharma's tally (3,974). Fakhar Zaman was Pakistan's top scorer. He scored 45 from 21 balls (SR: 214.29). He has 1,806 runs in T20Is at 23.76. Fakhar hit five fours and three sixes in the match.

Bowling

Archer returns with a bang; Topley claims three wickets

England's Jofra Archer returned with a bang from a layoff. The fast bowler claimed 2/28 from his four overs. Archer owns 20 wickets in T20Is from 16 matches at 23.60 (ER: 7.61). In 136 T20s, Archer owns 171 scalps at 22.90. Reece Topley claimed 3/41 from 3.2 overs. In 26 T20Is, he has 31 scalps at 25.03.

Information

England's spinners do well

Moeen Ali was the pick of the England spinners, claiming 2/26 from four overs. Adil Rashid conceded 25 runs from three overs, claiming one scalp. Liam Livingstone took one wicket, conceding nine runs. In eight overs, the spinners conceded 60 runs (4 wickets).

Summary

A look at how the match panned out

England lost Phil Salt early on before Buttler and Jacks steadied the ship with a key partnership. Jonny Bairstow came in and added quality runs alongside Buttler. Pakistan did well to restrict England to 183/7. Besides Shaheen and Rauf, spinner Imad Wasim did well (2/19). Pakistan lost both their openers early on and never really threatened once Babar fell. They folded for 160.