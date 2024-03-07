Next Article

Kuldeep Yadav completes 50 Test wickets with fourth fifer: Stats

By Gaurav Tripathi 01:57 pm Mar 07, 2024

What's the story India's star left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav has completed 50 wickets in Test cricket. He accomplished the milestone en route to a brilliant five-wicket haul on Day 1 of the ongoing fifth and final Test against England in Dharamsala. This was his fourth fifer in Test cricket. Notably, Kuldeep has been in sublime form in the ongoing series. Here are his stats.

Spell

A stunning spell from Kuldeep

Kuldeep was at his best as he dismissed five of England's top-six batters. After a 64-run opening stand, the spinner dismissed Ben Duckett (27) and Ollie Pope (11) to dent England's brilliant start. He then stopped Zak Crawley (79) from touching the three-figure mark. He also dismissed Joe Root (26) and Ben Stokes (0) in quick intervals as England went from 100/1 to 175/6.

Stats

Here are his Test numbers

Kuldeep completed 50 wickets with his fourth scalp in the game. Playing his 12th Test, he has now raced to 51 scalps as his average of 21-plus is the third-best among Indians with at least 50 scalps. As mentioned, this was his fourth Test fifer and a maiden one versus England. Overall, he has raced to 19 wickets against the Brits, averaging 22-plus.

Campaign

Kuldeep's run in the series

Despite being an X-factor, Kuldeep hasn't been picked regularly in India's Test XI. The team-combination across conditions has also impacted his selection. However, he has made his chances count in the ongoing series. He has raced to 17 scalps in this series as his preceding figures read 0/22, 4/22, 2/77, 2/19, 3/71, and 1/60.