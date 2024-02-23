Ashwin has raced to 100 Test scalps versus England (Photo credit: X/@BCCI)

Ravichandran Ashwin completes 100 Test wickets against England: Key stats

By Rajdeep Saha 11:21 am Feb 23, 2024

What's the story Premier India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has attained a unique milestone in Tests. Ashwin has raced to 100 Test scalps versus England. Ashwin achieved the record in the fourth India Test versus England being held in Ranchi. He came into this match needing one scalp to reach a figure of 100 versus England. In the previous match, Ashwin surpassed 500 Test scalps.

100 scalps versus England for Ashwin

Playing his 23rd match versus England, Ashwin has raced to 100 scalps versus England at an average of around 29. He owns six five-wicket hauls and two four-wicket hauls versus the Englishmen. Notably, 86 of his wickets have come in India and the other 14 in England. England are the second nation against whom Ashwin has 100-plus scalps (also Australia, 114).

Second bowler with this feat in IND-ENG matches

As per ESPNcricinfo, Ashwin is the second bowler since James Anderson (145) to claim 100-plus scalps in India versus England matches. Anderson averages 25.35 from from 37 matches.

Second-fastest bowler to claim 500 scalps

In Rajkot, Ashwin became the second-fastest bowler to complete 500 Test wickets. While Ashwin took 98 Tests to complete 500 wickets, only Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan (87) has accomplished the milestone in fewer games. Meanwhile, Ashwin became the ninth bowler to claim 500 scalps. He is also the second Indian bowler after Anil Kumble (619) to claim 500-plus wickets.

Ashwin's performance in the ongoing series and overall stats

Ashwin owns 12 wickets in the ongoing series. He took 3/68 and 3/126 in Hyderabad. In Visakhapatnam, Ashwin clocked figures of 0/61 and 3/72. He picked up a solitary wicket each in either innings at Rajkot. Overall, Ashwin now owns 502 scalps from 99 matches at an average of below 24. He owns 34 five-wicket hauls.