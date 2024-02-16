Joe Root has the most runs in the WTC

Joe Root is the first player with this WTC record

Edited by Rajdeep Saha 02:52 pm Feb 16, 2024

What's the story England batter Joe Root has become the first-ever player to feature in 50 ICC World Test Championship (WTC) matches. The third Test between India and England at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot marked this milestone. Notably, Root is the highest run-scorer in the ICC's flagship Test Championship. Meanwhile, he is also the only active cricketer with over 10,000 runs in the format.

Record

Root introduces this list

As mentioned, Root is the first and only player to play 50 matches in the WTC, a tournament that brings out the world's best Test side. Root reached this landmark in the league's third cycle (2023-25). As of now, Pat Cummins, Nathan Lyon, Ben Stokes, Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne are the only other players with 40 or more WTC appearances.

Runs

Most runs in WTC

Root remains the only player to have smacked over 4,000 runs in the championship. His tally includes 4,039 runs at a remarkable average of 48.66. Root has 12 tons and 16 half-centuries in this regard. Notably, Labuschagne (11) and Kane Williamson (10) are the only other player with 10-plus WTC tons. In terms of WTC runs, the Aussie batter is (3,805) following Root.

Information

Two crucial double-tons

It is worth noting that two of Root's five Test double-tons have come at the WTC. He smashed 228 against Sri Lanka in 2021 (Galle) and 218 against India in 2021 (Chennai).

Runs

Most Test runs among active players

Root has been England's mainstay middle-order batter in Test cricket for over a decade. He is currently the highest run-scorer among active players in the format. Root is the only batter with over 11,000 runs in this regard. He owns 30 tons and 60 half-centuries. Only six players have smashed more than 12,000 runs in Test history.

IND vs ENG

India manage 445 in the first innings

Batting first, India were 33/3 before Rohit Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja stitched a 204-run partnership. Both players slammed hundreds. Later, Sarfaraz Khan was impressive on debut with his 62. Ravichandran Ashwin and debutant Dhruv Jurel added 77 runs as India compiled a total of 445 in the first innings, with Jasprit Bumrah also chipping in. Mark Wood starred for England with 4/114.