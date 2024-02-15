Ravindra Jadeja continued his love affair with the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot (Photo credit: X/@BCCI)

Ravindra Jadeja completes 1,500 First-Class runs in Rajkot: Key stats

By Rajdeep Saha 06:32 pm Feb 15, 2024

What's the story Ravindra Jadeja continued his love affair with the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot as he brought up a Test ton versus England on Day 1. Jadeja, who is unbeaten on 110, came to the crease when India were 33/3. He shared a defining 204-run stand alongside Rohit Sharma, before adding another 77 runs alongside Sarfaraz Khan. We decode Jadeja's FC stats in Rajkot.

Knock

A solid 110* on offer

Jadeja has faced 212 balls for his 110*. He absorbed pressure and put a price on his wicket (4s: 9, 6s: 2). Notably, he was stranded in the 90s for quite some time. Apart from the unfortunate run-out of Sarfaraz, it was a heroic knock for Jadeja. He saw out the day with night watchman Kuldeep Yadav. Jadeja was patient during the day.

Rajkot

Decoding Jadeja's stats (FC cricket) in Rajkot

As per Cricbuzz, Jadeja is featuring in his 12th FC match (17 innings) at the SCA in Rajkot. His 110* has taken him past 1,500 (1,564) runs at this venue, averaging 142.18. Notably, he registered his sixth ton here. He also owns four fifties. His best score here is 331. In Tests, Jadeja has compiled 254 runs here from three matches (100s: 2).

Records

Jadeja completes 3,000 Test runs

Jadeja smashed his fourth Test hundred (50s: 20). He surpassed 3,000 Test runs shortly after bringing up his century (3,003 at 37.53) As per ESPNcricinfo, Jadeja slammed his second hundred against England as the tally also includes six fifties. He is closing in on 1,000 runs versus England (998) at 36.96. Jadeja owns 1,791 runs at home, averaging 42.64.

Information

7,000 FC runs for Jadeja

During his knock of 110*, Jadeja brought up another milestone. He went past 7,000 runs in FC cricket. Playing his 125th match, Jadeja came into this contest having scored 6,989 runs at 45.38. He now owns 13 FC hundreds.

Do you know?

Third Indian to get this double

Jadeja has now become the third Indian all-rounder after Ashwin and Kapil to complete a Test double of 250 wickets and 3,000 runs. Overall, the 35-year-old veteran has become the 12th all-rounder to accomplish this massive double.

Summary

Summary of Day 1

India were reduced to 33/3 after electing to bat in Rajkot. Skipper Rohit and Jadeja then added 204 runs for the fourth wicket to help India get back in the contest. After Rohit's dismissal for 131, Sarfaraz walked in and played freely. His run-out handed England a bonus wicket. For England, Mark Wood claimed three wickets. India are 326/5 at stumps on Day 1.