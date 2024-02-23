Root averages nearly 50 in Tests (Source: X/@ICC)

Joe Root becomes second Englishman to complete 11,500 Test runs

By Gaurav Tripathi 11:16 am Feb 23, 202411:16 am

What's the story Veteran batter Joe Root has completed 11,500 runs in Test cricket. He accomplished the milestone with his seventh run in the ongoing fourth Test against India in Ranchi. Root scored 18 and 7 in the 3rd Test, which England lost heavily. Notably, the right-hander became the second England batter and overall the 10th player to get the mark. Here's more.

Next Article

Stats

A look at Root's Test stats

In 139 Tests, Root has raced past 11,500 runs, averaging over 49. He has slammed 30 tons and 60 fifties (Best score: 254 vs Pakistan). At home, Root has played 72 Tests and amassed 6,092 runs at 53.43. At neutral venues, he has compiled 287 runs across three Tests at 57.40. In away games, he has hammered 5,100-plus runs from 64 Tests, averaging 46-plus.

Elite List

Second England player to get the mark

As mentioned, Root became the second England batter to complete 11,500 runs in the whites. He has joined Alastair Cook (12,472). No other England player has even managed 9,000 Test runs. Meanwhile, Root is the only active batter with over 10,000 Test runs. While Root owns five double-tons in Test cricket, only Wally Hammond (7) owns more 200-plus scores in England colors.

Root vs India

Most Test runs versus India

The series opener saw Root displace Ricky Ponting (2,555) as the highest run-getter against India in Tests. Root has scored over 2,600-plus runs against India in 29 Tests, with his average being 56-plus (100s: 9, 50s: 10). Australia's Steve Smith is the only other batter with nine Test tons against the team. Notably, Root is also the highest run-getter in India-England Tests.

Stats in India

1,000 Test runs in India

During the second Test in Visakhapatnam, Root became the second Englishman after Cook (1,235) to complete 1,000 Test runs in India. West Indies' Clive Lloyd, (1,359), his former teammate Gordon Greenidge (1,042), and Australia's Matthew Hayden (1,027) are the only other visiting batters with 1,000 or more Test runs in India. Playing his 14th Test in India, Root averages 41-plus in the nation.

Information

A difficult tour for Root this time around

Root has struggled during England's tour of India this year. He scored 29 and 2 in the opening match. In the second match, he managed scores worth 5 and 16. As mentioned above, he scored 18 and 7 in Rajkot.