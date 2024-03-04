Next Article

Smriti Mandhana is the leading run-getter in the 2024 WPL (Photo credit: X/@wplt20)

Smriti Mandhana hammers her second fifty in WPL 2024: Stats

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 09:03 pm Mar 04, 202409:03 pm

What's the story Smriti Mandhana continued her fluent form for Royal Challengers Bangalore Women against UP Warriorz in match number 11 of the 2024 Women's Premier League in Bengaluru. Her 50-ball 80 gave her team the perfect start which allowed them the platform to post a competitive total. Notably, this was Mandhana's second fifty in the ongoing season. Her brilliance powered RCB to a strong total (198/3)

Knock

A captain's knock from Mandhana

Mandhana was aggressive from the outset as she utilized the powerplay to full effect. She added 51 runs with Sabbhineni Meghana. Following the latter's departure, Mandhana continued her exploits, adding 95 runs with Ellyse Perry (58) taking the RCB total beyond the 140-run mark. Her 80-run knock was laced with 10 boundaries and three sixes. Mandhana fell to Deepti Sharma in the 17th over.

Record

Highest run-getter in the 2024 WPL

With this fifty, Mandhana has surpassed UPW's Grace Harris as the highest run-getter of the 2024 edition of the WPL. She has now amassed 219 runs this season from five matches with a strike rate above 154.22. Mandhana has slammed two fifties. Overall, she has compiled 368 runs in 13 WPL encounters at an average of 28.3 (50s: 2).

WPL 2024

Mandhana has been on fire in 2024 WPL

Mandhana failed to live up to the expectations with the bat in the inaugural WPL. However, she has returned with a bang in the 2024 WPL. She has registered scores of 13, 43, 74, 9 and now a fantastic 80. Notably, this is her highest score in WPL . She scored her maiden WPL fifty a couple of matches ago against DC.