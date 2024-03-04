Next Article

Shams Mulani was the star of Mumbai's second innings

Shams Mulani records his third four-fer of Ranji Trophy 2023/24

By Parth Dhall 08:30 pm Mar 04, 2024

What's the story Spinner Shams Mulani was the pick of Mumbai's bowlers in the second innings of the 2023/24 Ranji Trophy semi-final against Tamil Nadu. Mulani took four wickets as Tamil Nadu perished for 162 in the second innings. They eventually lost by an innings and 70 runs. As a result, Mulani raced to 31 wickets in the ongoing Ranji campaign. Here are the key stats.

Mulani ran through the lower middle order

Shardul Thakur and Mohit Avasthi demolished the top and middle order of Tamil Nadu in the second innings. Mulani then came to his own and ran through their lower middle order. Vijay Shankar, M Mohammed, S Ajith Ram, and Sandeep Warrier were his wickets. Mulani conceded 53 runs in 13.5 overs, including a maiden.

Second-most wickets for Mumbai

Mulani is enjoying a decent outing in the 2024 Ranji Trophy. He has returned with 31 wickets in 15 innings at 24.35. The tally includes two fifers and three many four-wicket hauls this season. His two fifers have come against Andra Pradesh (6/65) and also versus Kerala (5/44). Mulani is Mumbai's second-highest wicket-taker this season, just behind Mohit Avasthi's tally of 35 wickets.

A brilliant 2022/23 Ranji Trophy campaign

Mulani was a force for Mumbai in the 2022-23 Ranji Trophy. He returned with 46 wickets from seven matches last season at an average of 23.89. The 26-year-old claimed two fifers. The left-arm spinner was the second-highest wicket-taker in the 2022-23 Ranji Trophy. Mulani was only behind Kerala's Jalaj Saxena, who finished with 50 wickets. Kishan Singha, with 44 wickets, was third.

A look at match summary

Tamil Nadu perished for 146, electing to bat first. A concerted bowling performance from Mumbai did the trick. Mumbai faced a similar batting collapse, but Shardul Thakur's incredible ton rescued them. An unbeaten 89 from Tanush Kotian powered them to 378. TN skipper Sai Kishore took six wickets. TN survived 51.5 overs in the second innings, managing 162. Indrajith's 70 went in vain.