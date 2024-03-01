Next Article

Grace Harris made her presence felt with a sublime 33-ball 60* (Photo credit: X/@wplt20)

Grace Harris breaches the 150-run mark in WPL 2024: Stats

By Rajdeep Saha 11:38 pm Mar 01, 202411:38 pm

What's the story UP Warriorz's middle-order batter Grace Harris made her presence felt with a sublime 33-ball 60* in match number 8 of the Women's Premier League 2024 season on Friday in Bengaluru. Harris's blitz helped the Warriorz tame the Giants by six wickets. She has now become the first player in the WPL 2024 to breach the 150-run mark. Here we decode the stats.

Knock

A powerful knock from Harris

Chasing a target of 143, the Warriorz claimed a win in just 15.4 overs. It helped them boost their run-rate. Harris walked in when her side was 50/2 after 5.2 overs. She shared a 36-run stand alongside Chamari Athapaththu for the 3rd wicket and a half-century-plus partnership with Deepti Sharma for the fifth wicket. Harris was in great nick and showcased her power-hitting.

Runs

Harris has been an in-form player

Harris was at her best as she showed her composure in the run-chase. She smashed nine fours and two sixes, clocking a strike rate of 181.82. Notably, this was her second successive unbeaten knock. She scored 38* in the previous match against Mumbai Indians Women to help the Warriorz win. Harris has scores worth 38, 17, 38*, and an unbeaten 60 this season.

Information

153 runs from four matches this season

As per ESPNcricinfo, Harris owns 153 runs in WPL 2024 at an average of 76.5 (SR: 168.13). She hit her maiden fifty. In the WPL 2023 season, she scored 230 runs from six games at 57.5. Overall, Harris has tallied 383 runs from 10 matches.

Information

UPW tame the Giants

Earlier, the Giants posted 142/5 in 20 overs with Sophie Ecclestone claiming 3/20 from her four overs. Phoebe Litchfield and Ashleigh Gardner scored 30-plus knocks for GG. In response, Harris was the difference as the Warriorz won by six wickets.