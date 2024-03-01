Next Article

UP Warriorz's Sophie Ecclestone bowled a superb spell against Gujarat Giants (Photo credit: X/@ICC)

WPL 2024, Sophie Ecclestone floors Gujarat Giants with 3/20: Stats

By Rajdeep Saha 09:33 pm Mar 01, 202409:33 pm

What's the story UP Warriorz's Sophie Ecclestone bowled a superb spell against Gujarat Giants in match number 8 of the Women's Premier League 2024 season on Friday in Bengaluru. England spinner Ecclestone claimed figures worth 3/20 from her four overs as the Giants posted 142/5 in 20 overs. Notably, she broke a 52-run stand for the 4th wicket to help her side restrict the Giants.

Ecclestone was amongst the wickets

Ecclestone removed Gujarat openers Laura Wolvaardt and Beth Mooney. Woolvaardt and Mooney added 40 runs before the latter perished in the sixth over. She was caught at mid-off while trying to come down the track. In the 10th over, Wolvaardt came down the track and closed the bat's face before being caught. Ashleigh Gardner was her latest victim as Chamari Athapaththu claimed a stunner.

Joint-highest wicket-taker in WPL history

With her spell of 3/20, Ecclestone has raced to six wickets in the ongoing season, from four matches at an average of 17. She registered her best figures. Notably, Ecclestone managed 16 scalps in WPL 2023. She averaged 14.68 last season and had an economy rate of 6.61. Overall, she owns 22 scalps in the WPL, which is the joint-highest alongside Amelia Kerr.

109 scalps in women's T20Is

In 76 matches for England in the 20-over format, Ecclestone owns 109 scalps at 15.03. She has an economy rate of 5.86. 4/18 is her best performance. She is the 10th-highest wicket taker in women's T20Is.