Dharamsala Test: England pacer James Anderson can attain these records

What's the story James Anderson is on the brink of history when India and England square off for the fifth and final Test in Dharamsala on March 7. Anderson, who has played the last three matches after missing the opener, owns eight scalps in the series. He will be wanting to sign off on a high and eye several records in his illustrious career.

Anderson closes in on 700 scalps

Anderson owns 698 scalps at 26.51 in the longest format for England. He is now two shy of 700 wickets. Notably, Anderson is in line to become just the third bowler in Test history to claim 700-plus wickets after Muthiah Muralidaran (800) and Shane Warne (708). Anderson could become the first pacer with 700 wickets. Only Stuart Broad (606) has 600-plus scalps.

150 wickets against India

As per ESPNcricinfo, Anderson is in line to become the first bowler to claim 150 wickets versus India. The right-arm pacer has claimed 147 scalps at 25.41 from 38 matches. Australian spinner Nathan Lyon is next to Anderson with a total of 121 scalps against the Indian cricket team. Former Sri Lankan ace Muralidaran (105) is the other bowler with 100-plus scalps against India.

Anderson needs eight wickets to clock these records

Anderson owns 242 wickets in away matches (home of the opposition) from 75 matches. He averages 30.67. He now needs eight scalps in the final encounter to reach a milestone of 250. Meanwhile, eight scalps will also get Anderson to 50 wickets in India. He owns 42 wickets at 30.28.

Anderson averages 34.37 in the ongoing series

Anderson averages 34.37 in the ongoing series versus India. He owns eight scalps from three matches with the best spell of 3/47. In the fourth match, he managed 2/48 and 0/12. India have already sealed the series 3-1.