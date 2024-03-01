Next Article

Andrew Balbirnie slammed a match-winning 58* versus Afghanistan (Photo credit: X/@cricketireland)

Only Test: Andrew Balbirnie slams a match-winning 58* versus Afghanistan

By Rajdeep Saha 06:48 pm Mar 01, 202406:48 pm

What's the story Andrew Balbirnie slammed a match-winning 58* versus Afghanistan in the one-off Test on Friday. His exploits helped Ireland win their maiden Test match. Chasing a score of 111 in Abu Dhabi, Ireland got home in style. Ireland claimed a handsome six-wicket win, reaching the target in the 32nd over. Balbirnie had earlier managed a 12-ball 2 in Ireland's first innings (268/10).

Knock

A knock of character from Balbirnie's blade

In what was a nervy chase, Ireland slipped to 13/3 and 39/4. It was the calmness of their skipper Balbirnie, who showed a lot of character. He focused on building the innings and faced 96 balls. Lorcan Tucker gave him fine company as the duo steered Ireland home. Tucker scored 27* from 57 balls and added a fine 72-run stand.

Runs

Second half-century for Balbirnie versus the Afghans

Balbirnie has raced to 378 runs, playing his 8th match. He averages 25.20 with the help of his fourth fifty. In two matches versus the Afghans, Balbirnie owns 146 runs at 48.66. It was his second fifty against the Asian side. As per ESPNcricinfo, in five matches on Asian soil, Balbirnie has scored 316 runs at 35.11 (50s: 3).

Summary

Summary of the one-off match

Ibrahim Zadran (53) and Karim Janat (41*) showed some fight for Afghanistan in the first innings as Mark Adair tore them apart with a spell of 5/39. Ireland saw several key contributors with the bat next as they managed 263. Zia-ur-Rehman claimed a fifer. Afghanistan were once again short of answers in their second innings before Ireland got the job done on Day 3.