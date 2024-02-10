SL are 1-0 up in the series (Source: X/@ICC)

2nd ODI preview: Gutted Afghanistan seek redemption against Sri Lanka

By Gaurav Tripathi 12:30 pm Feb 10, 202412:30 pm

What's the story The opening ODI between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan turned out to be a run fest with over 700 runs being scored. The Lankans, however, prevailed by 42 runs as Pathum Nissanka starred with a historic double-century. Afghanistan fought back well after a collapse with the likes of Mohammad Nabi and Azmatullah Omarzai slamming centuries. Here is the preview of the second game.

Next Article

Details

Venue, pitch report, and streaming details

The Pallekele International Cricket Stadium will host the second ODI on February 11 (2:30pm IST). The opening game also took place here as the track was fruitful for batting. The fast bowlers also got some assistance with the new ball. The match will be telecast live on Sony Sports Network and live-streamed on the SonyLIV app.

H2H

Here is the head-to-head record

The two sides have met 13 times in ODIs with SL leading the head-to-head record 8-4 (NR: 1). Last year, SL beat the Afghan team 2-1 in the home ODI series. Overall, SL have four wins and two defeats against Afghanistan at home. The visitors must win the second win to keep the series alive.

Summary

Summary of the first ODI

Sri Lanka reached a massive total of 381/3 courtesy of a historic 210* from Nissanka and a fifty from Avishka Fernando. Fareed Ahmad starred for Afghanistan with 2/79. In reply, Afghanistan were once tottering at 55/5 but a 242-run stand between Nabi and Omarzai helped them reach 339/6. Afghanistan lost by 42 runs but gave a good fight. Pramod Madushan claimed 4/75.

XIs

Here are the probable XIs

Sri Lanka (Probable XI): Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis (c & wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Janith Liyanage, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka, Dushmantha Chameera, Pramod Madushan. Afghanistan (Probable XI): Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Mohammad Nabi, Ikram Alikhil (wk), Gulbadin Naib, Azmatullah Omarzai, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Fareed Ahmad Malik.

Stats

Here are the key performers

Nissanka became the first SL player to hammer an ODI double-ton. Overall, he owns 1,938 runs at 43.06. Omarzai's 115-ball 149* in the opener was studded with 13 boundaries and six maximums. Madushan bowled with panache with the new ball and claimed three of the first five wickets. Besides scoring 136 runs in the opener, Nabi claimed 1/44 from his 10 overs.

Dream11

Dream11 Fantasy cricket options

Fantasy XI (Option 1): Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Ibrahim Zadran, Pathum Nissanka (C), Kusal Mendis (VC), Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi. Fantasy XI (Option 2): Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ikram Alikhil, Ibrahim Zadran, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Azmatullah Omarzai (VC), Mohammad Nabi, Wanindu Hasaranga (C), Maheesh Theekshana, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi.

Poll