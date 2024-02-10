Starc will lead KKR's pace unit (Source: X/@ICC)

IPL 2024: Decoding the key stats of KKR's pace attack

By Gaurav Tripathi 11:49 am Feb 10, 2024

What's the story Many eyes will be on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) heading into the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL). The franchise scripted history in the auction event by signing Mitchell Starc for Rs. 24.75 crore. Meanwhile, the side also boasts a potent spin attack which can trouble the best of batters. Here we decode KKR's pace attack ahead of IPL 2024.

Composition of KKR's pace attack

In Starc, KKR boast one of the finest pacers going around. He last played an IPL match in 2015. Andre Russell will be required to contribute with his bowling. Indian all-rounders Ramandeep Singh and Venkatesh Iyer can be handy with the ball. Vaibhav Arora, Chetan Sakariya, Harshit Rana, and Gus Atkinson are the other specialist pacers in the squad.

Starc has fared decently in IPL

All of Starc's 34 IPL scalps came for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at 20.38. His economy rate reads 7.17. The left-arm speedster has snared nine and 17 wickets in the powerplay and death overs (16-20), respectively. His remaining eight scalps have come in overs between 7 and 15. Overall, the Aussie fast bowler owns 170 T20 wickets at 19.54.

Russell has been brilliant for KKR

Arguably the finest all-rounder in T20 history, Russell has been prolific in IPL. While he owns 96 IPL wickets at 24.49, 95 of them have come in KKR colors. 41 of his wickets have come in the death overs at 20.68. He has taken 22 and 33 wickets in the powerplay and middle overs, respectively. Overall, the veteran boasts 424 T20 scalps at 25.41.

Here are the Indian bowlers (1/2)

Left-arm pacer Sakariya, who is known for his variations, owns 20 IPL wickets at 29.95. Eight of his scalps have come in the final five overs. Overall, he has taken 65 T20 wickets at 20.16. Vaibhav, who owns eight IPL wickets at 38.75, has taken 33 wickets in the T20 format at 29.87. Six of Harshit's nine T20 wickets have come in IPL.

Here are the Indian bowlers (2/2)

All-rounder Venkatesh has taken 44 T20 wickets at 24.71. He owns just three IPL scalps. Ramandeep, who has six wickets in the IPL, has 13 T20 scalps to his name at 17.53. Meanwhile, England's Gus Atkinson, who is uncapped in the IPL, has returned with 62 T20 wickets at 19.62.