By Parth Dhall 12:23 am Jan 12, 2024

Wanindu Hasaranga recorded the best ODI figures for a SL spinner

Wanindu Hasaranga starred in Sri Lanka's eight-wicket win over Zimbabwe in the 3rd ODI at the R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo. The leg-spinner took seven wickets as the hosts bowled out Zimbabwe for 96 in a 27-over-a-side match (rain). He finished with 7/19 from 5.5 overs, the second-best bowling figures for SL in ODIs. These are also the best ODI figures for a SL spinner.

Hasaranga makes his comeback memorable

Returning to the fold after an injury, Hasaranga fooled Takudzwanashe Kaitano with a googly as his attempted sweep resulted in a catch. In the 11th over, another googly outfoxed Joylord Gumbie, who was trapped LBW. Craig Ervine failed to read Hasaranga's line and was out leg before. Milton Shumba was Hasaranga's fourth victim before he dismissed Clive Madande, Wellington Masakadza, and Blessing Muzarabani.

Hasaranga goes past Muthiah Muralidaran

As mentioned, Hasaranga now has the second-best bowling figures for Sri Lanka in ODI cricket. He went past Muthiah Muralidaran, who took 7/30 against India in 2000. Hasaranga is only behind Chaminda Vaas on this list. The latter is the only Sri Lankan bowler with an ODI eight-fer. This means Hasaranga now has the best ODI figures for a SL spinner.

Second SL bowler with this feat

Hasaranga has become only the second Sri Lankan bowler to take six or more wickets in an ODI twice in their career. He took 6/24 against UAE in 2023. Besides, Vaas recorded a six-fer against Bangladesh in the 2003 ICC Cricket World Cup.

Best ODI figures in home venues

Hasaranga now has the best bowling figures in ODIs at home venues. Only Vaas is ahead of the former. Interestingly, Vaas also took 8/19 against the same opposition (Zimbabwe) in Colombo. It is worth noting that no other Sri Lankan bowler has a seven-wicket haul in home conditions. Angelo Mathews trails Hasaranga in this regard. He took 6/20 against India in Colombo.

Fifth-best ODI figures

According to ESPNcricinfo, Hasaranga recorded the fifth-best bowling figures in ODI history. Vaas (8/19 vs ZIM, 2001), Shahid Afridi (7/12 vs WI, 2013), Glenn McGrath (7/15 vs NAM, 2003), and Rashid Khan (7/18 vs WI, 2017) are the only ones ahead of Hasaranga.

Another unique record

Hasaranga claimed his 7th five-wicket haul in List A cricket. He also owns six four-wicket hauls. Hasaranga bowled just 5.5 overs in the 3rd ODI, the fewest overs bowled in a seven-wicket haul in List A cricket, as per Kausthub Gudipati. David Payne (Gloucestershire vs Essex, 2010) and Abhay Negi (Meghalaya vs Arunachal, 2018) bowled six overs in this regard.

A look at the match summary

Zimbabwe were off to a decent start before rain came calling, and the match was reduced to 43 overs. SL went on top, claiming three wickets as rain spoiled the proceedings. After the action resumed again, Hasaranga went on to run through the Zimbabwe order. It was Hasaranga, who had claimed the first three scalps as well. In response, Mendis helped the Lankans win.