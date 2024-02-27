Yashasvi Jaiswal has 971 runs in eight Tests

Yashasvi Jaiswal breaks this record of legend Sunil Gavaskar

By Parth Dhall 02:37 pm Feb 27, 202402:37 pm

What's the story Indian batter Yashasvi Jaiswal continues to pile on runs in the ongoing Test series against England. Jaiswal smashed 73 and 37 as India beat the visitors by five wickets in the 4th Test in Ranchi. With this, Jaiswal's aggregate score in the series went past 600. He also broke legend Sunil Gavaskar's record of scoring the most runs by an Indian after eight Tests.

Knocks

His knocks in Ranchi Test

India had a forgettable start after England were bowled out for 353 in the first innings. They lost skipper Rohit Sharma, but Jaiswal and Shubman Gill propelled them past 80. Jaiswal eventually slammed 73 off 117 balls (8 fours and a six). This was his third half-century in the format. The left-hander then smacked 37(44) in India's bid to chase 192.

Runs

Over 600 runs in the series

Jaiswal has been in terrific form in Test cricket. He is the leading run-scorer of the ongoing series, having smashed 655 runs at an incredible average of 93.57. The tally includes two double-tons and as many half-centuries. His scores in the series read 73, 37, 10, 214*, 209, 17, 80, and 15. Jaiswal now has 971 runs from eight Tests at 69.35 (three tons).

Information

Jaiswal only behind Donald Bradman

As per cricket statistician Kausthub Gudipati, Jaiswal now has the most runs by an Indian batter in their career's first eight Tests (971). He is only behind the legendary Sir Donald Bradman (1,210) on this list.

Record

Gavaskar earlier held this record

As mentioned, Jaiswal broke legend Gavaskar's record of scoring the most runs by an Indian after eight Tests. The latter smashed 938 runs in what was a formidable start to his illustrious Test career (first eight Tests). Notably, Gavaskar slammed 774 runs in his maiden Test series (in WI, 1970/71), the most runs by an Indian in a series.

Information

Jaiswal equals Virat Kohli

Jaiswal has also equaled veteran Virat Kohli's record of scoring the most runs for India in a Test series against England. The latter hammered 655 runs from five Tests at 109.16 in the 2016/17 home series.

Records

Other numbers attained by Jaiswal

Jaiswal now has the most by an Indian left-handed batter in a Test series. He is now the only Indian left-handed batter with over 600 runs in this regard. In Rajot, Jaiswal displaced Sourav Ganguly as the left-handed Indian batter with the most runs in a Test series. The former slammed a record-breaking double-century in that innings.