Ranji Trophy: Kotian, Deshpande shatter records with historic 10th-wicket partnership

What's the story Mumbai's last batting pair of Tanush Kotian and Tushar Deshpande scripted history on Day 5 against Baroda in the 2024 Ranji Trophy quarter-final. Both players hammered crucial centuries in their magnificent 232-run partnership for the 10th wicket. Kotian and Deshpande slammed their maiden First-Class hundreds while registering the second-highest 10th-wicket partnership in the Ranji Trophy. Eventually, Mumbai compiled a total of 569 runs.

Maiden First-Class tons for Kotian and Deshpande

Teaming up for the last wicket of Mumbai's second innings at 337/9 on Day 3, the two players kept the scoreboard ticking. Their resistance soon turned into a gritty partnership of 232 runs. Kotian remained unbeaten for 120, slamming 10 boundaries and four sixes. While Deshpande smashed a 129-ball 123, laced with 10 boundaries and eight sixes. Both players batted with great intent.

Second-highest 10th-wicket partnership in Ranji Trophy history

Kotian and Deshpande's incredible 232-run stand is now the second-highest partnership in Ranji Trophy history. The Mumbai duo was only a run shy of the record. Delhi's Ajay Sharma and Maninder Singh achieved the highest 10-wicket stand of 233 runs against Mumbai in the 1991-92 season. Sharma scored a brilliant 259*, while Singh smashed a well-made 78 in the Ranji Trophy semi-final in Mumbai.

Third Indian pair to record 200-plus partnership for 10th-wicket (FC)

As per statistician Lalith Kalidas, Kotian and Deshpande form just the third Indian pair to record a 200-plus partnership for the 10-wicket in First-Class cricket. The Mumbai duo added 232 runs for the 10th wicket. They are only behind Chandu Sarwate and Shute Banerjee's historic 249-run stand registered in 1946. The Sharma-Singh partnership also added 233 runs.

Second pair to register this unique First-Class record

Kotian and Deshpande form just the second pair after Sarwate and Banerjee to record First-Class centuries as number 10 and number 11 in the same innings. Sarwate and Banerjee achieved this feat in a match against Surrey, representing India back in 1946 at Kennington Oval. They forged a historic 249-run stand for the 10th wicket.

Third Indian number 11 batter to slam a FC ton

Deshpande became the third Indian number 11 to hammer a FC century. With his 123, he broke the Ranji Trophy number 11 record of Vidyut Sivaramakrishnan, who scored 115 for Tamil Nadu against Delhi in the 2000/01 season. Deshpande also surpassed Banerjee's 121 against Surrey in 1946 to register the highest score by an Indian number 11 batter in First-Class cricket.

A look at their First-Class numbers

With this century, Kotian has completed 1,000 runs in FC cricket. With his maiden ton, he also owns 10 fifties in this format. Predominantly a bowling all-rounder, Kotian has scalped more than 60 scalps from 24 FC matches. While Deshpande owns 450-plus runs, this was his second 50-plus score in First-Class cricket. He is also closing in on 100 (92) FC wickets.

How has the match progressed?

Batting first, Mumbai compiled 384 courtesy of Musheer Khan's outstanding double ton. Bhargav Bhatt registered a career-best 7/112. In reply, Baroda amassed 348 thanks to centuries from Shashwat Rawat and Vishnu Solanki. Shams Mulani returned with four wickets. In the second innings, Mumbai posted 569 due to Kotian and Deshpande's heroics with the bat. They have set a mammoth target of 606 for Baroda.