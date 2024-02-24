Kuldeep Yadav has faced 72 balls as of now (Image source: X/@BCCI)

4th Test: England on top; Kuldeep, Jurel lead India's fightback

What's the story England are in the driver's seat in the 4th Test against India in Ranchi. They have a healthy lead after being bowled out for 353 in the first session. The visitors then reduced India to 177/7, but Kuldeep Yadav (17*) and Dhruv Jurel (30*) took them to 219/7 (stumps). Yashasvi Jaiswal smashed a pacy 73, while England's Ollie Robinson had a late flourish (58).

A look at Day 2 summary

England resumed with their overnight score of 302/7. Robinson went after the Indian bowlers. Root returned unbeaten, with England managing 353. Ravindra Jadeja took three wickets. India lost Rohit Sharma, but Jaiswal and Shubman Gill steadied the ship. Shoaib Bashir and Tom Hartley struck in tandem as India plunged from 86/1 to 177/7. Jurel and Kuldeep negotiated the England bowlers in the final session.

Maiden Test fifty for Robinson

Robinson joined Root in the middle after England were down to 245/7 in the final session of the first evening. The former took the strike and safeguarded Root. Robinson came out all guns blazing on Day 2 and launched his counter-attack. He smashed a 96-ball 58, completing his maiden half-century in Test cricket. Robinson added 102 runs with Root before departing.

Another 100+ stand for sixth wicket or lower

The one between Root and Robinson was England's third 100+ partnership in the ongoing five-match series. Notably, each of the three 100+ stands have come for sixth wicket or lower.

Jadeja was the pick of India's bowlers

While the Indian bowlers allowed England a late flourish, Jadeja took the final three wickets in the form of Robinson, Shoaib Bashir, and James Anderson. The Indian spinner earlier dismissed England skipper Ben Stokes on Day 1. Jadeja was the pick of India's bowlers, having returned figures worth 4/67 in 32.5 overs. Akash Deep (three) and Mohammed Siraj (two) shared five wickets.