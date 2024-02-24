Ollie Robinson smashed a 96-ball 58

Ollie Robinson slams his maiden Test half-century: Key stats

By Parth Dhall 01:14 pm Feb 24, 202401:14 pm

What's the story Pacer Ollie Robinson played a vital knock as England compiled 353 against India in the first innings of the 4th Test in Ranchi. Robinson smashed a 96-ball 58, adding 17 runs to his overnight score. In the process, he shared a 102-run stand with centurion Joe Root (122*). The former went on to score his maiden half-century in Test cricket.

Next Article

Knock

A power-packed knock from Robinson

Robinson joined Root in the middle after England were down to 245/7 on the final session of the first evening. The former took the strike and safeguarded Root. Robinson came out all guns blazing on Day 2 and launched his counter-attack. He smashed a 96-ball 58, completing his maiden half-century in Test cricket. Robinson added 102 runs with Root before departing.

Career

A look at his career numbers

Robinson has been a mainstay seamer in England's pace armory. He has over 70 Test wickets to his name in the format. Robinson is also a handy batter down the order. In 20 Tests, he has raced past 400 runs at an average of over 15. Robinson has a strike rate of 56.01 in Test cricket. His tally includes a solitary fifty.

Information

Another 100+ stand for sixth wicket or lower

The one between Root and Robinson was England's third 100+ partnership in the ongoing five-match series. Notably, each of the three 100+ stands have come for sixth wicket or lower.