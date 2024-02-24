Ravindra Jadeja took four wickets (Image source: X/@BCCI)

4th Test: England compile 353 aganist India; Root, Robinson shine

By Parth Dhall 11:31 am Feb 24, 202411:31 am

What's the story A quickfire cameo from Ollie Robinson powered England to 353 against India in the first innings of the 4th Test in Ranchi. He added a century stand with Joe Root, who returned unbeaten on 122(274). Ravindra Jadeja took England's final three wickets and completed his four-wicket haul. Meanwhile, the Indian seamers couldn't add on to their wicket columns. England clearly have the edge currently.

Summary

A look at the innings summary

England lost three early wickets (57/3) after electing to bat on Day 1. Debutant Akash Deep made early inroads. Root and Jonny Bairstow took England past 100 before the latter departed. Ben Stokes followed Bairstow soon. A 113-run stand between Root and Ben Foakes was the turning point. England added 51 runs to their overnight score on Day 2. Robinson played a blistering cameo.

Root

Root's defense outclasses India

Root came to the middle after England lost Ben Duckett and Ollie Pope for 47 runs. While England continued with their Bazball ploy, Root fell back to traditional batting. He tired out the bowlers with his sturdy defense. Root took 108 balls to reach his fifty and completed his century off 219 balls. He took England from 112/5 to 225 alongside Foakes (47).

Tons

Most Test tons against India

Root smashed his 31st century in Test cricket. As many as 10 of these tons have come against India. Root has become the first batter to reach as many hundreds against India in Test cricket. He broke a tie with Australia's Steven Smith, who owns nine tons in this regard. Among Englishmen, Alastair Cook follows Root with seven centuries.

Numbers

Other notable numbers for Root

Root recorded his 91st fifty-plus score in Test cricket. His tally includes 60 half-centuries. Root now has the most 50+ scores in the format by an Englishman. He went past Cook, who registered 90 such scores. During the innings, Root also became the second England batter to complete 11,500 runs in the whites. He joined Cook (12,472) in this regard.

Akash

Akash aced the first hour on Day 1

Pacer Akash received his maiden international cap as he replaced the experienced Jasprit Bumrah. The former became the 313th player to play Test cricket for India. Akash straightaway made a mark in the first session. He knocked over Zak Crawley, but a front-foot no-ball quashed the celebrations. Akash gained redemption by dismissing Duckett, Pope, and Crawley. He conceded 83 runs in 19 overs.

Robinson

Robinson launches his counter-attack

Robinson joined Root in the middle after England were down to 245/7 on the final session of the first evening. The former took the strike and safeguarded Root. Robinson came out all guns blazing on Day 2 and launched his counter-attack. He smashed a 96-ball 58, completing his maiden half-century in Test cricket. Robinson added 102 runs with Root before departing.

Jadeja

The pick of India's bowlers

While the Indian bowlers allowed England a late flourish, Jadeja took the final three wickets in the form of Robinson, Shoaib Bashir, and James Anderson. The Indian spinner earlier dismissed England skipper Stokes on Day 1. Jadeja was the pick of India's bowlers, having returned figures worth 4/67 in 32.5 overs. Akash and Mohammed Siraj shared five wickets.

Siraj

Siraj lacks consistency

The experienced Mohammed Siraj looked timid in the first half of Day 1. He lacked his usual rhythm and went for runs. In the final session, Rohit Sharma recalled the pacer, which did the trick. Siraj broke the crucial stand between Foakes and Root by removing the former. He later knocked over Tom Hartley. However, Siraj couldn't find any breakthrough on Day 2.