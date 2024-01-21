IPL 2024: Decoding the key stats of CSK's spin attack

By Gaurav Tripathi 12:55 pm Jan 21, 202412:55 pm

125 of Jadeja's 152 IPL scalps have come in CSK colors.

Five-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will head into the 2024 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) as defending champions. The side has further strengthened its squad with some brilliant buys in the auction. Meanwhile, CSK's spin attack has been instrumental to the side's success in the past seasons. Here we decode the key stats of CSK's spin attack for the 2024 edition.

Composition of CSK's spin attack

Ravindra Jadeja has been leading CSK's spin attack for over a decade. While all-rounder Moeen Ali has been a vital part of CSK's line-up in the past few seasons, Mitchell Santner has been his back-up. Sri Lanka's Maheesh Theekshana has also emerged as a vital part of the CSK team. Notably, CSK's home ground, MA Chidambaram Stadium, is tailor-made for spin bowling.

Jadeja's stellar numbers for CSK

125 of Jadeja's 152 IPL scalps have come in CSK colors at an economy of 7.53. 117 of his IPL wickets have come in overs between 7 and 15 as his economy in this phase is 7.37. While he has taken just six wickets in powerplay, 29 of his scalps have come in the last five overs (ER: 8.70).

Santner and Ali have impressed in CSK colors

Moeen's has been stellar in CSK colors as 23 of his 33 IPL scalps have come for the franchise. He has a stellar economy rate of 6.95 in the tournament. 30 of his scalps have come in the middle overs. Meanwhile, all of Santner's 13 IPL wickets have been for CSK (ER: 6.88). He owns 10 scalps in 7-15 overs (ER: 6.88).

Maheesh Theekshana has been impressive in powerplay

Mystery SL spinner Theekshana has done well for CSK since his debut in 2022. He owns 23 IPL wickets at an economy of 7.77. Nine of his scalps have come in the powerplay (ER: 8.27). He has also operated well in death overs, scalping eight wickets at an economy of 7.17. His remaining six scalps have come in the 7-15 overs (7.72).

Here are their overall T20 numbers

Overall, Jadeja has raced to 216 T20 wickets at an economy of 7.57. Moeen owns 201 scalps in the format as he concedes runs at 7.65 in 20-over cricket. Santner has taken 188 wickets in the T20 format, conceding runs at just 7 an over. Theekshana has raced to 137 T20 wickets at a stellar economy of 6.57.

Other spinners in CSK's arsenal

In NZ's Rachin Ravindra, who is uncapped in IPL so far, CSK boast another potent spin-bowling all-rounder. He owns 40 T20 wickets (ER: 7.43). Uncapped Indian leg-spinner Prashant Solanki is also a part of the CSK camp. He boasts 10 T20 wickets. Ajay Mandal (37 wickets) and Nishant Sindhu (11 wickets) are the other uncapped spinners in the CSK camp. Both are left-arm spinners.