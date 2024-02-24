Musheer Khan is only playing his fourth First-Class game

Ranji Trophy quarter-finals: Musheer shines with maiden First-Class double-century

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 02:20 pm Feb 24, 2024

What's the story Musheer Khan was the standout performer for Mumbai on Day 2 of their quarter-final clash against Baroda in the 2024 Ranji Trophy. The youngster hammered his first-ever First-Class double century. Musheer resumed Day 3 with his overnight score of 128* and slammed a fine double century. He reached the milestone in 350 deliveries. Courtesy of his stellar knock, Mumbai compiled 379/7.

Knock

A brilliant hand from Musheer

Musheer took up the challenge of batting at number three and passed it with flying colors. After a decent start, Mumbai were reduced to 99/4. The youngster absorbed the pressure as he added 43 runs with Suryansh Shedge. Later, he stitched a crucial 181-run partnership with Hardik Tamore. He also added 41 runs with Shardul Thakur. Musheer's 200-run knock was laced with 18 boundaries.

First-Class

Musheer steps up in his fourth First-Class match

The teenager batted with grit and determination to save Mumbai from a tricky situation in the Ranji Trophy quarter-finals. Mumbai are already missing experienced batters like Shivam Dube and Shreyas Iyer. Therefore, Musheer grabbed this opportunity with both hands and made it count in only his fourth First-Class match. This is also his first match in the ongoing Ranji Trophy campaign.

Record

Second-highest run-getter in 2024 U-19 World Cup

India's Musheer was the second-highest run-getter in the 2024 U-19 World Cup in South Africa. He returned with 360 runs from seven matches at an impressive average of 60. His 131 against NZ was the second-highest individual score in the tournament. Overall, he slammed two centuries. The star player also claimed seven wickets with his slow left-arm spin at an average of 26.57.

Career

A look at his First-Class numbers

Musheer made his First-Class debut for Mumbai in 2022 against Saurashtra. He had scored 96 runs from his previous three FC matches, with 42 being his highest score in this format. But the youngster fought his way through to hammer his maiden century in First-Class cricket and converted it into a double-ton. He has now scored almost 300 runs in this format

Summary

How has the match progressed?

Batting first, Mumbai openers Prithvi Shaw and Bhupen Lalwani added 57 runs. However, Baroda struck back as they found Mumbai at 99/4 before Musheer and Suryansh steadied the ship. Musheer and Tamore stitched a big partnership which brought Mumbai back into the game. Musheer kept going and hammered his maiden double-ton. Therefore, Mumbai compiled 379/7. Baroda's Bharghav Bhatt returned with figures of 5/109.