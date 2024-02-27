Neil Wagner represented New Zealand in 64 Tests

Neil Wagner retires from international cricket: His stats and records

By Parth Dhall Feb 27, 2024

What's the story New Zealand fast bowler Neil Wagner has announced his retirement from international cricket. Wagner, who was a vital part of New Zealand's pace battery for over a decade, played 64 Tests for the Black Caps. The 37-year-old also won the inaugural ICC World Test Championship (2019-2021) as the Kiwis beat India in the final. Besides, Wagner will continue to play domestic cricket.

Not easy to step away: Wagner

Wagner made his decision once he was informed about his omission from the XI in the Test series against Australia, starting February 29. "It's not easy to step away from something you've given so much to and got so much out of, but it's now time for others to step up and take this team forward," a New Zealand Cricket media release quoted him.

Wagner finishes with 260 Test wickets

In his 12-year-old career, Wagner played only Test cricket for New Zealand. In 64 Tests, the left-arm seamer took 260 wickets at an average of 27.57. The tally includes nine five-wicket hauls. The tally includes a strike rate of 52.7, the second-best among Kiwis players with 100 or more Test wickets. He is only behind Sir Richard Hadlee in this regard.

Fifth-most Test wickets for NZ

Wagner bids adieu as one of only five New Zealand bowlers with over 250 wickets in Test cricket. He is only behind Hadlee (431), Tim Southee (376), Daniel Vettori (361), and Trent Boult (317) in terms of Test scalps.

Second-fastest NZ bowler to 200 Test wickets

In December 2019, Wagner became the second-fastest Kiwi bowler to 200 wickets in Test cricket. He reached the landmark during the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne, Down Under. Wagner unlocked this achievement in his 46th Test, only behind Hadlee, who took 44 Tests for this. No other New Zealand bowler has completed 200 Test wickets in less than 50 games.

178 wickets at home

Wagner was brilliant for New Zealand in home conditions. He took 178 wickets from 41 home Tests at an average of 27.18. As many as six of his fifers came in this regard. Wagner played fewer Tests away from home but was impactful. He picked up 76 scalps from 20 away games at 27.97. Six of his wickets came in neutral conditions.

Wagner's maiden and final Tests

Wagner made his Test debut in 2012 during New Zealand's tour of United States of America and West Indies. He played his final Test in February this year, against South Africa in Hamilton. The Kiwis won this match.