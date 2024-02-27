Mohammed Shami underwent surgery in London

Mohammed Shami undergoes surgery, set to miss IPL 2024

By Parth Dhall 12:44 am Feb 27, 202412:44 am

What's the story Veteran Indian pacer Mohammed Shami is set to miss the entirety of the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL), as per Cricbuzz. The speed merchant, who has been out of action due to a left ankle injury, underwent surgery in London on Monday. The Gujarat Titans pacer has been out of action since making waves in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup in November.

Shami gives update on his surgery on X

T20 WC

Shami likely to miss T20 WC

While Shami was selected in India's Test squad for the two-match away series against South Africa in December-January, the ankle injury did not allow him to play any game. He is also not a part of India's squad for the ongoing Test series against England. Shami is now expected to miss the IPL and the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup in June.

Pain

Shami played WC through pain

After missing the first four World Cup games, Shami entered the Indian XI due to injured Hardik Pandya's exit. Having played just seven games, he finished as the highest wicket-taker and broke a flurry of records. He claimed three five-wicket hauls and a solitary four-fer, including a career-best 7/57 in the semi-final. His average read a jaw-dropping 10.70.

Numbers

Presenting his IPL numbers

Shami was in sensational form for GT in the last two seasons. He has scalped 48 wickets across 33 matches for the franchise at 21.04. With 28 scalps at 18.64, he was the highest wicket-taker of IPL 2023. Shami overall owns 127 IPL scalps at 26.86. He has also represented Delhi Daredevils, Kings XI Punjab, and Kolkata Knight Riders in the past.

GT

Major dent in GT's plans

Shami's unavailability is a major blow for GT, who qualified for the final in the last two seasons. While they tasted glory in their maiden outing in 2022, they lost the title clash to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) last year. With Hardik Pandya being traded to Mumbai Indians (MI), Shubman Gill will lead the Titans in the upcoming season.