India go big in Rajkot, break records with six-hitting: Details

What's the story India have set a host of records in terms of sixes smashed in their ongoing third Test match versus England at Rajkot. After scoring 445/10 in the first innings, India managed 430/4d from 98 overs in their second innings. India have set England a target of 557 on Day 4. Notably, Yashasvi Jaiswal hammered a superb unbeaten double-century. We decode the key stats.

Record sixes in an innings and a Test match

India smashed 18 sixes in their second innings. Jaiswal led the charge with 12 sixes himself. As per Cricbuzz, India have smashed their highest number of sixes in an innings by surpassing the 15 they managed versus Sri Lanka in 2009. India managed 28 sixes in this match, breaking their previous best tally of 27 versus South Africa in Vizag, 2019.

New Sixes record in a Test series

India have smashed a total of 48 sixes in the ongoing five-match series. Before the third Test, India managed 20 sixes across the first two matches. India's previous best record in terms of sixes in a series was 47 against the Proteas at home in 2019. India also own the highest number of sixes smashed by a team in a series (48).

Jaiswal scripts these records with sixes

Jaiswal, who hammered 12 sixes en route to his knock of 214* from 236 balls, equaled Pakistan legend Wasim Akram's record for most Test sixes in a Test innings. The latter hammered as many maximums against Zimbabwe in the 1996 Sheikhupura Test. Jaiswal also became the first batter to hit 20 sixes in a bilateral Test series, surpassing Rohit Sharma's 19 versus SA, 2019.

Summary of the match

India folded for 445 in the first innings, riding on centuries from Rohit and Ravindra Jadeja. Debutant Sarfaraz Khan impressed with a 62-run knock. Mark Wood claimed four scalps for England. England were cruising along before collapsing for 319. Ben Duckett smashed a record-breaking 153. Mohammed Siraj claimed his maiden four-fer in India. Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, and Sarfaraz floored England in the second innings.