Yashasvi Jaiswal shatters records with double-tons in consecutive Tests

What's the story The in-form Yashasvi Jaiswal has brought up his second double-hundred in Test cricket. He accomplished the milestone on Day 4 of the ongoing third Test against England in Rajkot. Notably, his maiden double-ton came in the preceding game in Visakhapatnam. The youngster now has three 150-plus scores in his first 13 Test innings. He shattered several records en route to his double-century.

A stunning knock from Jaiswal

Jaiswal started cautiously as he and Rohit Sharma (19) added 30 runs for the opening wicket before the latter departed. The southpaw then joined forces with Shubman Gill (91) as the duo added 155 runs, taking India's lead past 280 runs. Jaiswal was the aggressor in the partnership as he opened up his arms after getting settled.

Jaiswal was retired hurt

Soon after completing his hundred, Jaiswal got retired hurt due to back spasms. He returned to bat on Day 4 after Gill's departure. The southpaw, who resumed at 104, continued from where he left off. Alongside Sarfaraz Khan, he recorded a century stand. En route, he also brought another double-ton and returned unbeaten on 214 off 236 balls (14 fours, 12 sixes).

Jaiswal races past 800 Test runs

Playing his seventh Test match, the youngster has raced to 861 runs, averaging 71.75. Jaiswal, who scored 209 in the preceding game, hammered his third Test ton (50s: 2). His other century came against the West Indies last year. Jaiswal smashed 171 versus them on debut. En route to his ton, Jaiswal became the first batter to complete 400 runs in this series (545).

2,500 runs in FC cricket

En route to his ton, Jaiswal has also raced past 2,500 Test runs (2,706). He entered the game, requiring 18 runs to get the mark. While he could only manage 10 runs in his first outing, the youngster reached the mark in the third innings. Playing his 22nd FC game, Jaiswal recorded his 12th ton (50s: 4). He averages over 73 in the format.

Joint-most sixes in a Test innings

Jaiswal, who hammered 12 sixes en route to his knock, equaled Pakistan legend Wasim Akram's record for most Test sixes in a Test innings. The latter hammered as many maximums against Zimbabwe in the 1996 Sheikhupura Test.

Most sixes in a Test series

Jaiswal also became the first batter to hit 20 sixes in a bilateral Test series (now 22). He went past Rohit, who hammered 19 maximums in the 2019 home series against South Africa. Notably, Jaiswal scored seven maximums during his 209 in Visakhapatnam. The southpaw cleared the fence thrice en route to his 80 in the series opener.

Jaiswal scripts these records

As per statistician Kausthub Gudipati, Jaiswal became the third Indian to convert his first three Test tons into 150-plus scores. Jaiswal also became the third Indian to hammer two double-tons in a bilateral Test series. He has joined Virat Kohli (versus Sri Lanka, 2017) and Vinoo Mankad (vs New Zealand, 1955). Jaiswal also became the first Indian to hammer two Test double-tons against England.

England need 557 to win

India compiled a mammoth total of 445 courtesy of centuries from Rohit Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja. Mark Wood starred for England with 4/114. In reply, England managed 319 as opener Ben Duckett made 153. India declared their second innings at 430/4, setting England a target of 557 runs. Besides Jaiswal, Gill (91) and Sarfaraz (68*) did well.