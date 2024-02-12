KL Rahul played the series opener in Hyderabad

India vs England: Devdutt Padikkal replaces injured KL Rahul

By Parth Dhall 08:41 pm Feb 12, 202408:41 pm

What's the story Indian batter KL Rahul has been ruled out of the third Test against England, starting February 15. Rahul had returned to the Indian squad for the final three Tests. However, his participation was subject to clearance from the BCCI medical team. Rahul, who featured in the series opener, complained of right quadriceps pain thereafter. Meanwhile, Karnataka's Devdutt Padikkal has replaced Rahul.

Next Article

Details

Rahul yet to recover fully

Rahul was supposed to join the Indian squad in Rajkot along with Jasprit Bumrah. However, as per Cricbuzz, the former has not left the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru yet. Rahul missed the 2nd Test in Vizag with a right quadriceps injury. The BCCI named him for the third Test, while his omission from the squad is precautionary.

Statement

Rahul 90% match-fit: BCCI

As per the BCCI, Rahul is yet to be match-fit. "Mr. Rahul has reached 90 per cent of match fitness and is progressing well under the supervision of the BCCI Medical Team," read a BCCI release. "He will continue his recovery process at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru to be completely match-fit for the fourth and fifth Test."

Squad

Other notable takeaways

The selection committee has put its trust in Rajat Patidar, who made his debut in Vizag. Meanwhile, Sarfaraz Khan, who was in India's squad for the second clash, has been retained. Bengal pacer Akash Deep was added as a back-up seamer, with Avesh being released. Mohammed Siraj, who rested in Vizag, is also a part of the squad.

Information

India's squad for 3rd Test

India's squad for 3rd Test: Rohit Sharma (captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Sarfaraz Khan, Rajat Patidar, Ravindra Jadeja, KS Bharat (wicket-keeper), Dhruv Jurel (wicket-keeper), Axar Patel, R Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Akash Deep, and Devdutt Padikkal.

Padikkal

Padikkal rewarded for his Ranji run

Left-handed batter Padikkal has received his maiden Test call-up. He recently scored 151 and 36 against Tamil Nadu in Ranji Trophy Round 5. Padikkal has racked up 556 runs from six innings at an incredible average of 92.66 in the ongoing Ranji Trophy season. His tally includes three tons, with 193 being his highest score in the season opener against Punjab.

Plight

India's inexperienced batting line-up

The absence of Rahul and Jadeja added on to India's miseries after they lost the series opener. However, India made a comeback in Vizag. While Rahul will miss the Rajkot Test, Jadeja's participation is yet to be ascertained. India are already with Virat Kohli, who remains unavailable due to personal reasons. Meanwhile, Shreyas Iyer has been dropped for the rest of the series.