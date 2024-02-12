Saurabh Tiwary played three ODIs for India

Saurabh Tiwary announces retirement from professional cricket: Details here

By Parth Dhall 07:26 pm Feb 12, 2024

What's the story Indian cricketer Saurabh Tiwary has announced his retirement from professional cricket. The left-handed batter will play his career's final match on February 15 for Jharkhand in the ongoing Ranji Trophy in Jamshedpur. Tiwary, who made his First-Class debut in 2006, was a part of India's Under-19 side that won the 2008 World Cup under Virat Kohli. He grabbed the eyeballs with his clutch knocks.

Better to vacate the spot for a youngster: Tiwary

"It's a little tough to bid farewell to this journey that I had started before my schooling," Tiwary said at a press conference at the Keenan Stadium in Jamshedpur. "I'm also sure that this is the right time. I feel that if you're not in the national team and IPL, it's better to vacate a spot in the state side for a youngster."

Most FC runs for Jharkhand

As per ESPNcricinfo, Tiwary started playing cricket at the age of 11. He made his first-class debut as a teenager in the 2006-07 Ranji Trophy season. As of now, he has smashed 8,030 runs from 115 First-Class games 47.51 (22 tons and 34 half-centuries). He owns the most FC runs for Jharkhand. Tiwary also owns 4,050 List A and 3,454 T20 runs.

Tiwary's U-19 WC campaign

After bursting on to Ranji Trophy, Tiwary played for India in the 2008 Under-19 World Cup. He was part of the legendary side that won the trophy under the leadership of veteran batter Kohli. Tiwary smashed 115 runs from six matches at 28.75 in the tournament. Notably, India defeated South Africa in a rain-curtailed final in Kuala Lumpur.

Over 400 runs in IPL 2010

Tiwary has represented several Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises, including Delhi Capitals, Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore, and Rising Pune Supergiants. He played in the inaugural IPL season (2008) but made headlines in 2010. Playing for MI, Tiwary smashed 419 runs from 16 matches at a strike rate of 135.59 (three fifties). However, he couldn't make an impact in the following seasons.

His IPL numbers

Tiwary played his final three IPL seasons for MI (2017, 2020, and 2021). However, he featured in just 13 matches (combined). Overall, Tiwary smashed 1,494 runs from 94 IPL games at 28.73. The tally includes eight half-centuries.

Other notable facts about him

After faring well in the IPL and domestic cricket, Tiwary earned his maiden India call-up for the 2010 Asia Cup. However, he made his debut months later during the Australia ODI series at home. In three ODIs, he scored 49 runs. Tiwary also led Jharkhand on 88 occasions across formats. He won 36, lost 33, and drew 19 matches while leading.