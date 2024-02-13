Ishan Kishan hasn't featured in the ongoing Ranji Trophy for Jharkhand (Photo credit: X/@ishankishan51)

BCCI mandates strict Ranji Trophy participation for players: Here's why

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 10:31 pm Feb 13, 202410:31 pm

What's the story In a major development, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has reportedly issued a mandate to its fit players, who are not part of the international assignments, to feature in Rani Trophy matches. They want to instill more discipline among players who ignore First-Class cricket and wait for their turn in the Indian Premier League. Here are further details details.

Context

Why does this story matter?

In recent times, players have completely ignored the Ranji Trophy and only played a few Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy matches to prepare for the upcoming IPL, especially when they are not with the national team. As per reports, the BCCI has conveyed to the players they will be joining their respective state teams for the upcoming round of the Ranji Trophy, starting February 16.

BCCI statement

Players can't prioritize internationals or IPL: BCCI official

"Players cannot simply prioritize international cricket or the IPL," Cricbuzz quoted a BCCI official. "They must make themselves available for domestic cricket and honor their commitments to their respective state teams. To rein in such players, BCCI in all likelihood will make it mandatory to play 3-4 Ranji Trophy games, failing which they won't be allowed to play IPL."

Ishan Kishan

Ishan Kishan's prolonged break from competitive cricket has raised concerns

Ishan Kishan pulled out of the SA Test series, citing mental health issues, and also skipped the T20I series against Afghanistan. He hasn't played competitive cricket for some time now and hence wasn't selected in the England Test series. He has shifted his focus to IPL preparation. Reportedly, he has been instructed to play in the last round of the Ranji Trophy for Jharkhand.

Players

A look at the players in question

Several other players are focusing only on the IPL and skipping the Ranji Trophy. The list includes players like Krunal Pandya, Deepak Chahar, and Shreyas Iyer. The latter, though, recently played a couple of matches for Mumbai in the Ranji Trophy for the first time in five years. Krunal and Deepak have remained inactive for their state teams during the Ranji Trophy season.