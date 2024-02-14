The Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium has hosted two Test matches

India vs England, 3rd Test: Rajkot pitch report and stats

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 12:25 pm Feb 14, 202412:25 pm

What's the story India will aim to take the lead in the five-match Test series when they host England at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot, starting on February 15. Despite a few absentees, Rohit Sharma's men will be confident of taking the attack to the Three Lions to win consecutive Test matches. India are unbeaten at the venue in Test cricket. Here's the pitch report.

How will the pitch play?

The surface in Rajkot is the most conducive for batting in the first few days. However, spinners will come into action following some wear and tear in the last few days. But recent pictures from the venue suggest that there's a good covering of grass and the pacers can be in play. The last Test match played here saw India defeat WI in 2018.

A look at India's record at this venue

The venue has hosted two Test matches. India secured a draw against England in 2016 followed by a dominating victory against West Indies by an innings and 272 runs in 2018. India have secured a solitary win in four ODIs at this venue. However, the hosts have won four out of five T20Is here.

Weather forecast and streaming details

The third Test match between India and England in Rajkot will be played under warm conditions. The average temperature will be around 32-36° C. There is no chance of rain playing spoilsport. The second session of the day will be best for batting. Sports18 Network will telecast the match while fans can livestream the match on Jio Cinema from 9:30am IST.

Here are the stadium stats

As mentioned, the venue has hosted two Tests. India have drawn against England (2016) and beaten West Indies (2018). A look at the average scores - 1st innings: 593, 2nd innings: 334, 3rd innings: 228, and 4th innings: 172. Ravindra Jadeja, Ben Stokes and Joe Root have slammed centuries at this venue. Ravichandran Ashwin and Jadeja have returned with nine and seven wickets respectively.

A look at the head-to-head stats

India and England have featured in 133 Tests. The Three Lions have the advantage with 51 victories in comparison to India's 32 triumphs. A total of 50 matches ended in a draw. England have lost their last two Test series in India but were the last ones who defeated India at home in 2012. England have won 15 out of 66 Tests in India.