By Parth Dhall 06:21 pm Feb 27, 202406:21 pm

What's the story India beat England in the 4th Test (Ranchi) to gain an unassailable 3-1 lead in the the five-match series. The hosts successfully chased down 192 on Day 4, with Shubman Gill and Dhruv Jurel getting them home. With this, India claimed their 17th successive Test series win at home. They last lost a home Test series over a decade ago. Here are the stats.

Context

Why does this story matter?

Although the home team always has an advantage over the visiting side, staying unbeaten for over a decade is no mean feat. In December 2012, England came from behind to win a rare Test series in India (2-1). India haven't allowed anyone to breach their home fortress ever since. India's win in Ranchi marked their 17th back-to-back Test series win at home.

Record

Four defeats in home Tests since December 2012

India have won each of their 17 Test series at home since losing to England (2012). They have beaten Australia, West Indies, South Africa, England, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, and New Zealand in this period. India won 33 out of 44 home Tests in this period, losing just four (two each to Australia and England). Seven of these matches were drawn.

Information

Most consecutive Test series wins at home

It is worth noting that India hold the record for winning the most consecutive Test series at home (17). Australia are the only side to have won 10 such series (1994-2000 and 2004-08).

Numbers

Other notable numbers for India

In Ranchi, India maintained their unbeaten record while chasing targets worth 200 runs or less in home Tests. As per ESPNcricinfo, India have won 30 out of 33 home Tests where they chased a target of 200 or lower. India are yet to lose in this regard. According to Cricbuzz, the one in Ranchi was the first successful 150+ chase in India since 2013.

Information

Seventh Test series win after being 0-1 down

India have won their seventh Test series after being 0-1 down. They lost the series opener in Hyderabad against England. Notably, India produced the same result after losing the first Test of the 2020/21 England series at home.