Jasprit Bumrah dismisses Joe Root for ninth time in Tests

By Gaurav Tripathi 10:37 am Feb 17, 2024

What's the story Joe Root's horrendous run in the ongoing away Test series against India continues as he could only manage 18 off 31 balls in his side's first innings of the third Test in Rajkot. Once again, his nemesis was star pacer Jasprit Bumrah, who dismissed Root for the third time in this series. Bumrah has now dismissed Root nine times in Tests. Here is more.

Dismissal

How did Bumrah get Root?

Root, who was unbeaten on 9 at stumps on Day 2, started well on Day 3. He even smashed Bumrah for a boundary at backward point. However, in the 40th over, the England star went for a reverse-lap against Bumrah, which was far from well-timed. It went straight to Yashasvi Jaiswal at the second slip.

Root's struggles

Root averages 15 against Bumrah in India

As per ESPNcricinfo, across 21 innings, Root has accumulated 254 runs against Bumrah in the longest format. He has been dismissed on nine occasions. Root averages 28.22 against Bumrah. He has managed to hit 29 fours, besides facing 369 dot balls. In India, Root averages 13.50 against Bumrah, who has dismissed the former four times in six innings.

Elite list

Bumrah only behind these names in dismissing Root

While Bumrah has dismissed Root nine times in Tests, he has not dismissed any other batter even six times. Only Australian pacers Josh Hazlewood (11) and Pat Cummins (10) have dismissed Root more often in the longest format. As per ESPNcricinfo, five of Root's dismissals against Bumrah have come in England.

Battle

Bumrah vs Root in this series

As mentioned, Bumrah dismissed Root for the third time in this series. Interestingly, the former has bowled just 26 deliveries against the star England batter. Notably, Root's scores in this series read 29, 2, 5, 16, and 18. Meanwhile, Root's wicket has taken Bumrah's tally to 16 scalps in the ongoing series as he averages just over 13.

Stats

Most Test runs against India

Though Root has been short of runs lately, he is overall the highest run-getter against India in Test cricket. Root has now raced to 2,596 runs against India in 28 Tests at 57.68 (100s: 9, 50s: 10). Earlier in the series, he also surpassed Indian legend Sachin Tendulkar (2,535) to become the highest run-scorer in India-England Test matches.

Records

Here are their overall numbers

The only current batter with over 10,000 Test runs, Root has raced to 11,486 runs at 49.5. The tally includes 30 tons and 60 fifties. With the wicket of Root, Bumrah has raced to 156 Test scalps, averaging under 21. He owns nine fifers. 57 of his wickets have come against England (5W: 2). Playing his seventh home Test, he owns 30 wickets.

Summary

How has the match proceeded?

Despite a poor start, India managed to compile a mammoth total of 445 courtesy of centuries from Rohit Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja. Debutants Sarfaraz Khan and Dhruv Jurel were also brilliant. Mark Wood starred for England with 4/114. In reply, England are 246/4 at the time of the writing. Opener Ben Duckett, who has batted aggressively, has crossed 150.