Ravindra Jadeja claimed his 11th Test fifer at home (Source: X/@BCCI)

Ravindra Jadeja claims his second Test fifer versus England: Stats

Feb 18, 2024

What's the story Ravindra Jadeja starred with his all-round heroics as India thrashed England by 434 runs in the third Test in Rajkot. The left-arm spinner was the pick of the Indian bowlers in the fourth innings as he claimed 5/41 in 12.4 overs. Earlier in the game, he also completed 500 First-Class scalps and 200 Test wickets at home. He also scored a ton.

Spell

A fine spell from Jadeja

Jadeja dismissed Ollie Pope in the 10th over to open his account. He trapped Jonny Bairstow lbw in his very next over. The spinner broke a brief partnership between Ben Stokes and Joe Root by dismissing the latter for the seventh time in Tests. Ben Foakes and Mark Wood were his other victims as England were folded for 122 while chasing 557.

FC milestone

500 FC wickets for Jadeja

Jadeja, who claimed 2/51 in India's first innings, completed 500 FC wickets with his first wicket in the match. He has now raced to 506 scalps in 125 games, averaging 24-plus. The tally includes 32 five-wicket hauls and 22 four-fers. On as many as eight occasions, he has returned with match 10-wicket hauls.

Stats

Here are his Test numbers

Jadeja, who made his Test debut in December 2012, has now raced to 287 scalps in 70 games, averaging 24.14. The tally includes 13 fifers and a couple of match 10-wicket hauls. 63 of his wickets have come in 18 Tests against England at 33.57. This was his second five-wicket haul against them as the tally also includes a match 10-wicket haul.

Home dominance

200 wickets at home for Jadeja

With his first wicket in the game, Jadeja also became the fifth Indian bowler to complete 200 Test wickets at home (206). He joined greats like Anil Kumble (350), Ashwin (348), Harbhajan Singh (265), and Kapil Dev (219). 11 of Jadeja's 13 Test fifers and both his match 10-wicket hauls have come at home. His average lowers down to 20.77 in home Tests.

Elite list

Second left-arm spinner to get this feat

Overall, Jadeja became just the second left-arm spinner to complete 200 Test wickets at home. He has joined Sri Lankan legend Rangana Herath, who finished with 278 wickets in this regard at 23.65. Meanwhile, Australian pacer Mitchell Starc (217) is the only other left-arm bowler with 200-plus wickets in home Tests.

Batting numbers

7,000 FC runs up for Jadeja

Earlier in the match, Jadeja completed 7,000 FC runs en route to his 112 (100s: 13, 50s: 34). He averages 45-plus. 3,005 of his runs have come in Tests at 37.1. He has also raced to 1,000 Test runs against England. He became the third Indian all-rounder after Ashwin and Kapil Dev to accomplish the Test double of 250 wickets and 3,000 runs.

Double

Jadeja accomplishes this double for 2nd time

This is the second occasion of Jadeja scoring a ton and managing a fifer in the same Test. In the 2022 Mohali match against Sri Lanka, he made a magnificent 175* before returning with figures worth 5/41. Ashwin (3) is the only other Indian to accomplish this double multiple times in the longest format.

Summary

Here is the match summary

India compiled a mammoth total of 445 courtesy of centuries from Rohit Sharma and Jadeja. Mark Wood starred for England with 4/114. In reply, England managed 319 as opener Ben Duckett made 153. India declared their second innings at 430/4 thanks to Yashasvi Jaiswal (214*) and Shubman Gill (91). England never got going in their fourth innings as they were folded on Day 4.