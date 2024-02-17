Yashasvi Jaiswal completes 400 runs in the series (Source: X/@BCCI)

Yashasvi Jaiswal clocks his second Test ton against England: Stats

What's the story The in-form Yashasvi Jaiswal has brought up his second century of the ongoing Test series against England. He breached the three-figure mark on Day 3 of the ongoing third Test against England in Rajkot. Jaiswal, who hammered a brilliant double-ton in the second Test, also raced past 2,500 First-Class runs. This was overall his third Test ton. Here are his stats.

A stunning knock from Jaiswal

Jaiswal started cautiously as he and Rohit Sharma (19) added 30 runs for the opening wicket before the latter departed. The southpaw then joined forces with Shubman Gill and the duo recorded a century stand, taking India's lead past 280 runs. Jaiswal was the aggressor in the partnership as he opened up his arms after getting settled.

Jaiswal races past 700 Test runs

Playing his seventh Test match, the youngster has raced past 730 runs, averaging 60-plus. Jaiswal, who scored 209 in the preceding game, hammered his third Test ton (50s: 2). His other century came against the West Indies last year. Jaiswal smashed 171 versus them on debut. En route to his ton, Jaiswal became the first batter to complete 400 runs in this series.

2,500 runs in FC cricket

As mentioned, Jaiswal has also raced past 2,500 Test runs. He entered the game, requiring 18 runs to get the mark. While he could only manage 10 runs in his first outing, the youngster reached the mark en route to his ton. Playing his 22nd FC game, Jaiswal recorded his 12th ton (50s: 4). He averages over 70 in the format.

How has the match proceeded?

Despite a poor start, India managed to compile a mammoth total of 445 courtesy of centuries from Rohit Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja. Debutants Sarfaraz Khan and Dhruv Jurel were also brilliant. Mark Wood starred for England with 4/114. In reply, England managed 319 as opener Ben Duckett made 153. Siraj took four wickets. Jaiswal's ton has now extended India's lead past 300 runs.