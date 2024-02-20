Bumrah is the leading wicket-taker of the ongoing series (Source: X/@BCCI)

Who can replace Jasprit Bumrah for Ranchi Test? Details here

By Gaurav Tripathi 10:18 am Feb 20, 2024

What's the story India's ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah will be rested for the fourth Test against England in Ranchi, as per Cricbuzz. The encounter will get underway on February 23 as India, who are 2-1 up, will seek to seal the series. As Bumrah has been in red-hot form lately, his absence could hurt the hosts. Meanwhile, here we decode Bumrah's potential replacements for the Ranchi Test.

Context

Why does this story matter?

Bumrah has truly been on a roll as he is the leading wicket-taker of the ongoing series with 17 wickets at 13.64. As he has already bowled 80.5 overs, the team management wants to give him a breather. With Bumrah being unavailable, it will be interesting to see who gets the nod in the XI as the second pacer, alongside Mohammed Siraj.

Mukesh

Mukesh was released after the second Test

Mukesh Kumar took part in the second Test against England and could only manage one wicket and that too of tail-ender Shoaib Bashir. He was released ahead of the third Test so that he could take part in Bengal's Ranji Trophy game against Bihar. Mukesh bowled brilliantly and took 10 wickets in the game (4/18 & 6/32). He, hence, might get another go.

Akash Deep

Can Akash Deep make his debut?

Uncapped fast bowler Akash Deep replaced Avesh Khan for the final three Tests of this series. The Bengal pacer was brilliant for India A in the recently concluded unofficial Test series against England Lions. After missing the opener, he claimed 4/46 & 2/57 in the second game in Ahmedabad. The 27-year-old returned with 4/56 & 1/47 in the third match at the same venue.

Avesh

Will Avesh get another chance?

Avesh, who owns 19 T20I and nine ODI wickets, is yet to play a Test. As mentioned, he was released from the squad after warming the benches in the first two games. Though he has managed just four wickets in as many innings in the ongoing Ranji Trophy, he was Madhya Pradesh's highest wicket-taker in the last season (38 wickets at 20.13).

Umesh Yadav

Will the team management return to Umesh?

The 36-year-old Umesh Yadav last played for India in the 2023 WTC final. Though it seems the team management has moved on from the veteran quick, he can be recalled for the crucial Ranchi game. He has fared decently in the ongoing Ranji season, scalping 22 wickets at 24.18 for Vidarbha. Moreover, he has been sensational in home Tests, claiming 101 scalps at 25.88.

Stats

Here are their overall numbers

Umesh overall owns 373 FC wickets at 29.42, 170 of them in 57 Test matches at 30.95. Avesh has scalped 158 wickets from 41 First-Class matches at 22.33. In red-ball cricket, Akash has claimed 104 wickets in 30 games at 23.58. Mukesh currently owns 166 wickets in 42 FC matches at 20.72. He boasts seven wickets in three Tests at 25.57.