Arshdeep has scalped over 50 wickets for PBKS (Source: X/@IPL)

IPL 2024: Decoding the key stats of PBKS's pace attack

By Gaurav Tripathi 09:28 am Feb 20, 202409:28 am

What's the story Punjab Kings will have a point to prove heading into the 2024 Indian Premier League. PBKS finished in eighth position last season and will be desperate to turn things around this time. They made some interesting signings during the auction, securing Harshal Patel, Rilee Rossouw, and Chris Woakes for the majority of their purse. Here we decode the key stats of PBKS's pace attack.

Composition

Composition of PBKS's pace attack

In Harshal Patel and Arshdeep Singh, PBKS have two pacers who were a part of India's 2022 ICC T20 World Cup squad. Rishi Dhawan and the uncapped Vidhwath Kaverappa are the other Indian pacers in the ranks. Chris Woakes, Sam Curran, Kagiso Rabada, and Nathan Ellis are the overseas pacers in the squad.

Rabada

Rabada's exceptional numbers in IPL

As per ESPNcricinfo, Rabada, who owns 106 IPL scalps, boasts the second-best average (20.73) among bowlers with 50-plus IPL wickets. He has scalped 30 wickets in PBKS colors at 21.26. While he owns 58 wickets in death overs, he has 30 and 18 wickets in the powerplay and middle overs, respectively. Overall, he has returned with 239 T20 wickets at 23.27.

Arshdeep

Arshdeep has been brilliant across phases

All of Arshdeep's 57 IPL scalps have come for PBKS at 27.14. While he owns 21 wickets in the powerplay (1-6), 28 of his scalps have come in death overs (16-20). He has taken eight wickets in the middle overs. Overall, he boasts 145 T20 scalps at 23.82. Meanwhile, Kaverappa has so far returned with 23 T20 wickets, averaging 12.

Harshal and Dhawan

Decoding Harshal and Dhawan's numbers

Harshal boasts 111 IPL wickets at 24.07. 57 of his scalps have come in the death overs. He also boasts 44 wickets in middle overs (10 in powerplay). He overall owns 209 T20 wickets at 23.88. Meanwhile, 23 of Dhawan's 25 IPL wickets have come for PBKS at 32.47 (16 in middle overs). Overall, he has taken 116 T20 wickets at 25.56.

Curran

How Sam Curran has fared in IPL?

While Curran has taken 42 IPL wickets at 35.33, 20 of his scalps have come for PBKS. He owns eight and seven wickets in the powerplay and middle overs, respectively. Curran's remaining 27 scalps have come in death overs. Overall, the all-rounder owns 207 scalps in the 20-over format at 28.57.

Woakes and Ellis

Here are Woakes and Ellis's numbers

While Woakes has claimed 30 IPL wickets, 16 of his scalps have come in death overs (6 in powerplay, 8 in middle overs). Overall, the veteran pacer has returned with 171 T20 scalps at 25.01. Meanwhile, Ellis has claimed 17 IPL wickets at 28.47 (8 in death overs). Overall, the Australian pacer boasts 164 T20 wickets at 23.75.